Attorney Casmir Thornberry urges ‘community involvement’ and involving young people

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

He was this close to missing his graduation at Dixie Heights High School. Today, thankfully, Casmir Thornberry is an attorney practicing in the Litigation Practice and Government Practice Groups for Covington-based Adams Law.

That is now. As a senior, prior to graduation — Thornberry suffered a collapsed lung.

“I did in fact, make it to the ceremony,” he recently told the Covington Rotary Club at their regular meeting. “I was able to deliver my graduation speech to my class; thanks to the wonderful people at Children’s Hospital who put me on the road to recovery.”

Maybe that major setback is what developed his passion for community involvement.

“I volunteered at the Cincinnati Museum Center, during my high school years, where I did develop a passion for community involvement,” he admitted to the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “Later, I served on the Board of Trustees for the Behringer-Crawford Museum, contributing to the promotion of arts and culture in our region.”

Thornberry readily admits those experiences shaped who he is today.

“It has shown me the incredible impact young people can have when given the opportunity.

Thornberry is a true advocate of youth engagement.

“Young people bring fresh perspectives and energy to any project. I don’t love ‘fresh’ or ‘new’ – I prefer different,” he said. “Plenty of people of all ages have energy, most of the folks here at this meeting, have more energy than me.”

Thornberry was referring to the Rotary audience.

But he added, all too often, boards/organizations can get stuck. Ideas that were once considered haven’t been mentioned in ten years.

“Different perspectives, in even a five- or ten-year gap. I like to think I am young and hip,” the 2020 University of Cincinnati Lindner College of Business graduate with honors said. “I grew up with social media, all of it. But when I was substituting at Dixie Heights High School last year, I had a couple of the kids saying, ‘skibidi’ to me – what does that mean?”

He says he knows that may be a ridiculous example, but it does show that their experiences can reveal something you didn’t even know existed.

“It can bring opportunities top your board that you didn’t even know existed. They are often full of innovative ideas and enthusiasm that can breathe new life into community initiatives.”

And involving youth in community service helps build future leaders, he said. “When young people are given the chance to take on responsibilities, they develop critical leadership skills that will benefit them, and the community in the long run. We are not just creating volunteers; we are nurturing the leaders of tomorrow.”

The question really, is how to get young people involved?

“There are challenges,” Thornberry admitted. “Ghosting and inconsistency are common issues. It’s essential to understand that these behaviors often stem from a place of uncertainty or feeling overwhelmed.”

Young people face numerous pressures, according to Thornberry – from academic demands to social expectations. “Honestly,” he said, “Their life is a lot like the Truman Show. Sometimes, community services feels like just another obligation. However, when we ask them directly and make them feel needed, many are more than willing to step up.”

And the key, he says, is to take the lead and actively ask them, to participate. “It’s easy to assume that young people will step-up on their own, but the reality is that they often need that nudge. Many young people today are hardwired to say no or might ‘ghost’ us. This can be frustrating, but it’s important to understand why this happens.”

Get young people involved, Thornberry preached. “We need to trust them with leadership positions,” he said. “Engaging youth in community service is not just beneficial – it’s essential.”

He said: “Let’s take the lead.”

Who said Youth is wasted on the young?