‘Bourbon & Belonging’ releases official events for Kentucky’s Queer Bourbon Week Oct. 2-6

Bourbon & Belonging has released the official event calendar for Kentucky’s Queer Bourbon Week, set for October 2-6. The inaugural Bourbon & Belonging, presented by Queer Kentucky, will feature events in eight official sponsor destinations across Kentucky including Bardstown, Bullitt County, Frankfort, Lexington, Louisville, Northern Kentucky, Paducah, and Winchester.

Bourbon & Belonging attendees can look forward to a variety of exciting events, including a single barrel selection experience in Lexington, a Disco-themed pool party in Louisville and a Bourbon and Burlesque show in Northern Kentucky.

Additionally, visitors can expect cocktail classes, Bourbon 101 lessons, exclusive behind-the-scenes distillery tours, drag brunches, multi-course dinners, a tasting event featuring Kentucky’s only LGBTQ-owned distillery and so much more.

“Queer Kentucky is proud to announce that the events calendar and ticket sales are now live for the inaugural Bourbon & Belonging: Kentucky’s Queer Bourbon Week,” says Missy Spears, Executive Director of Queer Kentucky. “From my Covington home to seven other amazing destinations around the state, we are excited for you to join us for a week of festivities honoring Kentucky’s LGBTQ+ culture and Bourbon tradition alongside the top Bourbon brands in the world.”

This event features a growing superstar lineup of Bourbon partners that represent the state of Kentucky: Angel’s Envy, Bardstown Bourbon Company, Barrel House Distilling Co., Bourbon Capital Alliance, Buzzard Roost Whiskey Row, Bulleit Bourbon, Brown-Forman, Bluegrass Distillers, Bespoken Spirits, Copper & Kings, Evan Williams Bourbon Experience, James B. Beam Distilling Company, James E. Pepper, Kentucky Peerless, Lawrenceburg Bourbon Company, Lux Row Distillers, Log Still Distillery, Maker’s Mark, Michter’s, New Riff Distilling, Old Forester, Old SteelHouse Distillery, Ponyboy Slings, Pursuit Spirits, Preservation Distillery, Second Sight and Wenzel Whiskey.

This week-long event was inspired by other well-established events like “Gay Wine Weekend” in Sonoma, CA, and “Queer Beer Fest” in Washington, DC.

Participants will be offered a range of activities, tastings, and gatherings designed to foster safety, belonging and togetherness while raising vital funds for Queer Kentucky and other Kentucky-based LGBTQ+ community service organizations. Queer Kentucky, the presenting sponsor and primary festival organizer is a LGBTQ+ nonprofit that works to bolster and enhance Queer culture and health through storytelling, education and action.

A variety of host hotels have also committed to partnering with Bourbon & Belonging on exclusive room accommodations for those traveling to the Bluegrass State including 21c Museum Hotels (Louisville & Lexington), Common Bond Hotel Collection, Hotel Covington, and Hotel Genevieve.

To learn more about the festival, view the full calendar of events, and to purchase tickets, visit www.bourbonandbelonging.com.