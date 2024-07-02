Attorney General launches new Office of Administrative Hearings, names executive director

Attorney General Russell Coleman announced the creation of a new office that will provide administrative review services to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) and its $14 billion budget.

In 2023, the General Assembly transferred the Administrative Hearings Division from within CHFS into the Attorney General’s Office to deliver impartial review of the Commonwealth’s Health Services and Family and Children’s Services. The transfer is now in effect.

The Office of Administrative Hearings offers mediation services to government agencies and boards, which can provide a cost-effective means of resolving disputes without the burdens of a judicial process. The Office has three divisions: 1) Health Services; 2) Families and Children’s Services; and 3) General Government.

With the new responsibilities, the Office will hear disputes ranging from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Division of Child Support Enforcement to Certificate of Need and Medicaid Reimbursement. Visit the new Administrative Hearings webpage.

Coleman appointed Chris Bowlin as the Executive Director of the Office of Administrative Hearings. Bowlin previously served as the Counsel to the Civil Chief within the Attorney General’s office. LaToya Payne, who served as CHFS Director of Administrative Hearings, will join the Attorney General’s Office as Executive Advisor. In addition, 40 experienced public servants will be part of the Administrative Hearings transition into the Attorney General’s Office.

“Administrative Hearings officers provide due process in the review of agency decisions, so no Kentuckian is forgotten. We’re glad to welcome these skilled men and women to our Office and look forward to supporting them in their critical role,” said Attorney General Coleman. “I’m pleased to appoint one of the smartest lawyers and best people I know, J. Christopher Bowlin, to lead this transition and this mission for our Office.”



July 1 marked one year until Kentucky’s Child Support Services function transitions into the Office of the Attorney General from CHFS. Coleman previously named Amy Burke as the Interim Chief of Child Support to oversee the move and build out the Office’s ability to collaborate with county attorneys across Kentucky to deliver services for the Commonwealth’s children.

“With over $1 billion in arrears, spearheading the Commonwealth’s child support services is a daunting task. Even though the transition is one year away, we are working with our partners around the clock to make sure we get this right. It’s a no-fail mission where vulnerable children and families are counting on us,” Coleman said.

Office of the Attorney General