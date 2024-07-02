Thomas More University names Rick Rollino as new executive vice president and chief financial officer

Thomas More has announced Richard “Rick” Rollino will become executive vice president and chief financial officer effective July 15.

Rollino brings over 40 years of experience in accounting and financial administration, including over a decade in leadership positions at Catholic colleges and universities.

“We are excited to have Rick join the Thomas More community,” said Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo. “His extensive financial experience in Catholic higher education will greatly benefit the University as we continue to grow and strategically align our resources to fulfill our mission and values as a Catholic university.”

Rollino’s experience includes serving as executive vice president and treasurer for Wyoming Catholic College and vice president of finance and treasurer of Franciscan University of Steubenville. Most recently, he served as chief operating officer and administrator of St. Mary Magdelene Parish Family in Cincinnati.

“I am passionate about building and growing Catholic higher education. All five of our children have graduated from Catholic colleges and universities and benefitted both from a great education and a stronger faith,” Rollino said. “I am honored and grateful to serve Thomas More University as it enters its second century of excellence in higher education. I look forward to working with President Chillo, the Board of Trustees, and the faculty and staff of Thomas More as together we create an even more promising future for the University and the students it serves.”

As executive vice president and chief financial officer, Rollino will provide financial oversight and ensure responsible stewardship of the University’s resources. Responsible stewardship is one of the three core tenets of the University’s five-year Strategic Plan – Lighting the Way, which enters its fourth year in the 2024-25 academic year.

Thomas More University