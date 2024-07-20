Attorney Jennifer Zaccheus-Miller indicted by Grand Jury for estate thefts

Attorney General Russell Coleman announced that action by the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in the indictment of Jennifer Zaccheus-Miller, 40, an attorney in Campbell County, for theft.

On July 18, a Campbell County Grand Jury indicted Zaccheus-Miller for two counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition over $10,000 but under $1 million (Class C Felony).

According to the indictment, Zaccheus-Miller unlawfully stole funds belonging to the estates of two deceased women.

The Kentucky State Police investigated the case. Assistant Attorney General Amanda Morgan and Senior Counsel Wil Schroder presented the case to the Campbell County Grand Jury on behalf of the Commonwealth.

The Kentucky Supreme Court’s rule on trial publicity limits information the Office can provide publicly.

The charges in an indictment are allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.