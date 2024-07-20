Kentucky hospitals, airline also dealing with widespread CrowdStrike’s faulty software update

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Kentucky has not been immune to the effects of the widespread technology outage which disrupted flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world, following a faulty software update by the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, Sunday night into Monday morning.

While a few commercial airline flights from the state’s three largest airports, Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) and Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport (LEX), have been able to arrive or depart as scheduled, the vast majority have been delayed or canceled.

Even if the computer issues are completely resolved, the ensuing back-up in flights means passengers are being urged to check with their airline or the airport website on the status of their flights, before heading to the airport.





But it’s not just airports affected by the outage. Numerous gas stations, convenience stores, restaurants and other businesses have reported their credit and debit card readers are not working, meaning if you are even able to get service at all, you will have to pay with cash.

The healthcare system has also seen issues.

The University of Kentucky, including UK HealthCare hospitals and clinics, says it is experiencing some disruptions due to issues with the cybersecurity platform CrowdStrike. Teams throughout the academic health system are continuing to assess the situation and working to minimize the impact to patient care and patient care activities.

UK issued a statement saying, UK Information Technology Services (UK ITS) is reporting myUK now restored. However, it continues to impact Microsoft Windows desktops and servers, causing some UK Windows computers to be unable to start up properly. UK ITS says rebooting machines multiple times can resolve the issues, and it continues working to resolve these issues as they are able or provide any workarounds.

In Louisville, it’s a similar story with issues reported at UofL Health, Baptist Health and Norton Healthcare.

UofL Healthcare says all patient care continues, including access to emergency care, trauma and surgeries. Appointments with all UofL Physicians locations, medical centers and hospital-based clinics remain on schedule.

Baptist Health says the disruption is affecting its ability to maintain normal operations. “We have cancelled some procedures while we work to resolve the issue. Patients will be notified, if impacted.”

Norton Healthcare also it has postponed some non-emergency procedures.