Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce names Ann Marie Whelan as new director of leadership

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced the promotion of Ann Marie Whelan to director of leadership.

Whelan’s promotion marks an expansion of her prior work as program director for Regional Youth Leadership, a community-based leadership development program for high school juniors in Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati, a role she took on in 2014.

As director of leadership, Whelan will continue the NKY Chamber’s work to grow, connect, encourage, and challenge leaders at all levels through life-changing leadership experiences. The NKY Chamber’s leadership programs are designed to help a diverse group of emerging and established community leaders acquire an understanding of the strengths and challenges of the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati region.

“Throughout her time at the NKY Chamber, Ann Marie has worked with nearly 500 students and families shaping the next generation of leaders in our community,” said NKY Chamber President and CEO Brent Cooper. “I am thrilled to see how she expands her expertise to guide all generations of leaders in Northern Kentucky’s business community and enrich our region.”

The director of leadership role was previously held by Dawn Denham, who held the role for seven years.

“The Northern Kentucky Chamber Leadership Programs are crucial to the future success of our region,” said Whelan. “These programs – Leadership Northern Kentucky, Encounter NKY, and Regional Youth Leadership – address different aspects of the community’s needs. Each program plays a unique role in helping the business community by developing leaders, retaining talent, and introducing participants to what it will take to make our region successful. I am thankful for the opportunity to lead these programs and to collaborate with the many volunteers that make these programs a worthwhile experience for our participants.”

Prior to joining the NKY Chamber, Whelan served as Associate Director for MBA Programs at Xavier University, overseeing recruitment, admission and advising for the nationally-ranked, part-time MBA program.

Whelan earned a B.A. in International Relations and M.Ed in Human Resource Development focusing on adult learning and organizational development, both from Xavier University. She is a graduate of Leadership Northern Kentucky Class of 2020 and resides in Ft. Mitchell with her husband and three children.

