CPE president Aaron Thompson recognized with 2024 Exceptional Leader Award from SHEEO

Dr. Aaron Thompson, president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, has been awarded the 2024 Exceptional Leader Award from the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association (SHEEO) honoring the top higher education leader in the 50 states.

SHEEO cited Thompson’s commitment to student success, as well as his involvement in higher education policy nationally, as achievements worthy of recognition. Thompson was praised as a consensus builder who advocates for the power of higher education to improve both individuals and society.

“Kentucky is fortunate to have a leader who’s passionate about increasing postsecondary access and success,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, herself a former teacher and school administrator. “Dr. Thompson knows the future of the Commonwealth is in our classrooms, and his commitment to serving underrepresented students has made a demonstrable difference in the lives of Kentuckians.”

Highlights of Thompson’s tenure at CPE include:

• The implementation of a performance-based funding formula that incentivizes gains among low-income and underrepresented students. • The creation of a one-of-a-kind center to foster student success (the Kentucky Student Success Collaborative). • Significant funding increases for public higher education during his term. • A push to infuse essential employability skills into the undergraduate curriculum.

CPE Board Chair Madison Silvert praised Thompson’s leadership and communication skills. “Aaron’s rapport with legislators has increased the Council on Postsecondary Education’s reputation and influence within the General Assembly,” he said. “Increasingly, the legislature is turning to CPE for expert testimony and recommendations related to postsecondary issues in the Commonwealth. Aaron is a big part of this development.”

Thompson was hired as CPE president in 2018, becoming the first native Kentuckian and the first African American candidate to achieve this position. Prior to this, he served as CPE’s senior vice president for academic affairs and executive vice president. At Eastern Kentucky University, his alma mater, he served as a sociology professor and associate vice president of academic affairs. He also served as Kentucky State University’s interim president in from 2016-2017.