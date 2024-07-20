Kentucky Afield Outdoors: Kentucky Wild supports non-game species that make up 90% of state’s fauna

To carry out its mission, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources relies upon the support of its constituents. However, purchasing a license isn’t the only way to support crucial statewide conservation. With a focus on Kentucky’s more vulnerable critters that aren’t hunted, trapped or fished, the department’s Kentucky Wild program supports further research toward at-risk species.

Membership dues to Kentucky Wild help pay for various conservation efforts around the state. In turn, members have the chance to take a behind-the-scenes look at current research work through the Kentucky Wild Member Experiences program. “Kentucky Wild members are given a front row seat to view conservation in action,” said Geoff Roberts, program coordinator for Kentucky Wild.

Non-game species make up 90% of Kentucky’s fauna. Currently, more than 527 native animals, fishes, insects and plants are listed as Species of Greatest Conservation Need (SGCN) in the state. Biologists know that inaction could result in the statewide extirpation, or regional loss, of many of those species.

“We want to give members an exclusive look at the conservation projects and initiatives that their membership is supporting,” Roberts added.

Over the years, Kentucky Wild members have enjoyed a variety of experiences including monarch butterfly tagging, glitter-tagging freshwater mussels, songbird banding and herpetology hikes.

Proceeds from membership dues go toward projects such as habitat repair, research and survey equipment, additions of Motus (wildlife tracking) stations for songbird research and facility operations at the department’s Center for Mollusk Conservation, where biologists raise threatened and endangered freshwater mussels for release.

At their first Kentucky Wild event, Monticello resident Tom Chittum and his 10-year-old daughter Aubrey visited Minor Clark Fish Hatchery in Rowan County for mussel tagging and a close-up tour of eastern hellbender research operations.

“As a boy, I was endlessly fascinated by creatures like lizards and salamanders. Kentucky Wild is a way for me to continue supporting conservation and awareness of such non-game species as an adult. More importantly to me, though, it helps foster the budding biologist and field researcher in my daughter,” said Chittum, who also enjoys squirrel, deer and turkey hunting.

Nine-year-old Joseph McGee and his father, Seth McGee, had the chance to help feed one of Minor Clark’s resident hellbenders a lunchtime snack of worms.

“It was really special to get out there with Joseph so he can see and appreciate what it takes to care for threatened populations of animals in our state and instill a conservationist mindset at a young age,” said McGee, a kayak angler.

Citizen science is a part of Kentucky Wild’s Member Experiences, too. Chittum believes that a career in the field of conservation could even likely be his daughter’s professional pursuit. “By exposing her to the professionals at the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, it reinforces for her that this is much more than just playing with bugs and fish,” he said.

Roberts noted how exciting it has been for the Kentucky Wild team to grow in capability as the program ages since it began in 2018.

“The overwhelming support that conservation-minded folks have shown so far has been amazing. Within the first three years of the program, there were Kentucky Wild members in all 50 states, and we even have a couple international members,” said Roberts.

All in all, the t-shirts are soft, the bandana looks great on the family dog – and participating in the conservation of Kentucky’s native ecosystems is flat-out fun. Visit the Kentucky Wild webpage to learn more about the program’s accomplishments, upcoming events and how to join.

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources