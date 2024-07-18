BRG Apartments breaks ground on Hebron Station, attainable housing in Boone County

BRG Apartments broke ground Wednesday on Hebron Station, 256 1-and 2-bedroom apartment homes of attainable housing in fast-growing Boone County.

BRG leaders were joined by Boone County officials and representatives from the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce for the groundbreaking at 3465 Hebron Station Drive.

“The recent housing study from the Northern Kentucky Area Development District indicated that we needed more housing options here in northern Kentucky,” said Boone County Judge-executive Gary Moore. “This housing community will provide quality housing options for the residents of northern Boone County.”

Hebron Station is located in the heart of a vibrant area of Boone County, accessible to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, interstate highways, golf courses, recreation, highly rated public schools, dog parks and waking, hiking and biking trails. Pre-leasing will begin this winter and move-ins are scheduled for early 2025.

“Hebron Station fills a need in the marketplace for attainable, well-built, quality housing that features great amenities at a reasonable price,” said BRG Apartments CEO & President Don Brunner. “We appreciate the support we have received from the Boone County Fiscal Court and we are honored to be part of this growing and wonderful community.”

Hebron Station amenities include:

• 1- and 2-bedroom apartments with plank flooring and modern finishes

• Swimming pool

• Fitness Center

• Cyber Cafe

• Clubhouse

• Firepit

“The issue of income aligned housing is a major concern in Northern Kentucky,” said Northern Kentucky Chamber President Brent Cooper. “Our economy is growing and jobs are plentiful, but we need to ensure we have housing that the current and as well as future workers need. BRG’s commitment to growing our housing market is appreciated and vital to our region’s future progress and success.”

BRG Apartments, a locally owned and operated company based in Kenwood, manages 8,574 apartment homes across Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Dayton, Columbus, Lexington, Richmond, Georgetown, and Southern Indiana.

With the addition of Hebron Station, the second community built entirely by BRG, their portfolio will expand to 8,830 units. Their experienced property managers are dedicated to providing exceptional living experiences in each of our communities.

“This is a great location with tremendous exposure,” Brunner said. “The Northern Kentucky market is booming, and we want to continue be a part of it by providing good, quality attainable housing for the market.”