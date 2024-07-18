Dan Weber: Lots of football news here — college and high school — as fall gets closer

One of the cool facets of the KHSAA web site right now is that, in addition to all the regular season football games, KHSAA.org is also listing the teams’ scrimmages, which often offer some of the kinds of intersectional, inter-class games we don’t get to see in the regular season.

Might be something you serious fans might want to check out for preseason scouting. Here are the preseason matchups listed thus far:

• Start with Cooper. The 5A state finalist Jaguars have a pair of Friday evening road challenges against defending Class 3A champion Christian Academy of Louisville Aug. 9 (7:30 p.m.) and then 6A Simon Kenton Aug. 16 (7 p.m.).

• Simon Kenton’s other scrimmage will be Friday, Aug. 9 at 3A power Lexington Catholic, also at 7.

• Then there’s Covington Catholic: The Colonels list a Friday, Aug. 16 home scrimmage (6 p.m.) against a 5A North Laurel team that went 8-4 before falling to Highlands in the postseason.

• In prepping for their Sept. 23 opener, Class A Bishop Brossart hosts 1A Bracken County Aug. 9 and then travels to Lexington Sayre Aug. 16, both at 7 p.m. while Walton-Verona scrimmages 6A Campbell County and 1A Ludlow both on the road Aug. 9 and 16, and both at 7.

• Class 6A Ryle preps for the Raiders’ regular season home opener against CovCath Aug. 23 with a pair of tough challenges going against 2A power Beechwood Aug. 9 and then following up with Highlands Aug. 13, both at 6 p.m. and both on the road.

• Beechwood’s other scrimmage has the Tigers hosting Cincinnati Purcell-Marian Aug. 16 at 7.

• Class 5A Highlands, meanwhile, opens with a scrimmage at 6A power Louisville Male on the road at 6 p.m. Aug. 9.

• Class 1A Holy Cross faces a pair of single A opponents – hosting Eminence Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. and traveling to Dayton Aug. 16 at 7 p.m.

• Before Lloyd opens up and Newport Central Catholic open up against one another Aug. 23, Lloyd’s 3A Juggernauts will host 5A Conner Aug. 9 in its scrimmage.

• Bellevue’s Class A Tigers will travel to 3A Holmes Aug. 9 (7 p.m.) and Gallatin County Aug. 16 (7:30 p.m.), both Friday matchups. Holmes’ other scrimmage will be hosting Pendleton County Friday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m.

• Newport’s new-look Wildcats under first-year coach Paul Wiggins will host Cincinnati’s Gamble Montessori Aug. 9, and Bracken County, Aug. 16, both Friday scrimmages at 7 at the renovated Newport Stadium.

• Boone County opens Friday, Aug, 9, at Grant County (6 p.m.) and comes home Aug. 16 to host 6A Campbell County at 7 p.m. as the Camels play both scrimmages on the road.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROSTER UPDATES

• UK’s newest football roster now has Covington Catholic alum Willie Rodriguez listed on it wearing No. 89. The UK roster lists the incoming freshman tight end, one of seven at that position including three freshmen on the 112-man roster, at 6-feet-4 and 240 pounds.

• The University of Louisville roster lists Conner alum Nick Keller as a 6-1, 200-pound redshirt sophomore kicker, No. 98 in the Cards’ lineup.

• Kentucky’s 2020 Mr. Football, Cameron Hergott, is a 6-3, 206-pound redshirt sophomore quarterback at Eastern Kentucky who will be wearing No. 2 after appearing in all 11 of EKU’s games last season.

• After transferring from Ohio U. last year, Newport Central Catholic alum Kyle Kelly is a 6-2, 222-pound grad student linebacker at Eastern Kentucky coming off a season with three starts and 47 tackles.

• Also at Eastern is 6-6, 240-pound freshman tight end Ben Fay out of Conner.

• Another EKU roster player is Holmes’ alum and 6-4, 255-pound redshirt sophomore linebacker Damarcus Winn.

• After an All-Freshman season at Conference USA, Dixie Heights alum Evan Wibberley (6-5, 300) played in 11 games for the Hilltoppers, most notably his switch to starting center in WKU’s Famous Toastery Bowl 38-35 overtime win over Old Dominion. The redshirt sophomore will wear No. 58.

• At Murray State, 6-2, 200-pound wide receiver Liam McCormack from Beechwood is listed as a sophomore wide receiver after redshirting last season. He’ll wear No. 82.

• Dixie Heights alum Brach Rice (6-3, 230) will wear No. 47 as a top freshman linebacker prospect at Miami of Ohio.

• After missing 13 games with a knee injury in 2023, CovCath alum Jack Coldiron, a 6-5, 251-pound redshirt senior tight end hopes to return to his starting spot for the Miami Redhawks.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE UPDATE

While the KHSAA.org website did not have the Ludlow Panthers’ football opener until Week 3 of the season against Lexington Sayre, Coach Woodie McMillen writes to say his team will open Week 1 on Friday, Aug 23, against Lockland on the road with their bye coming the next week, Aug. 30.

