ARC launches program at Kenton County Detention Center to provide addiction, mental health care

Addiction Recovery Care (ARC), a leading provider of addiction treatment, announced today it will promote recovery through the Jail Substance Abuse Program (JSAP) at the Kenton County Detention Center. The milestone is a significant step forward in addressing substance use disorders (SUD) and mental health challenges within the Commonwealth’s criminal justice system.

The Jail Substance Abuse Program (JSAP) is designed to provide holistic, evidence-based treatment to individuals incarcerated in the Kenton County Detention Center. This initiative, supported by the Kentucky Department of Corrections, accommodates both men and women through personalized care plans tailored to their unique needs.

“This partnership underscores our shared commitment to integrating healthcare services with criminal justice initiatives, creating a supportive environment for individuals to rebuild their lives,” said Marc Fields, Kenton County Jailer. “Through collaborative efforts with Kenton County Fiscal Court and local stakeholders, we aim to ensure the success and sustainability of this vital project.”

In addition, ARC announced Phase 2 of its initiative — a transformative public-private partnership between Kenton County and Addiction Recovery Care. This collaboration aims to establish an independent behavioral health facility serving Northern Kentucky (NKY), encompassing seven counties in the region.

The proposed new facility will offer a comprehensive range of services, including inpatient and outpatient psychiatric and SUD care, medication-assisted treatment (MAT), individual and group therapy, vocational training, educational programs, family support services, and aftercare planning. This facility will play a vital role in reducing recidivism rates by addressing the root causes of SUD and mental health disorders among justice-involved individuals.

“We are thrilled to partner with Kenton County in this endeavor,” said Matt Brown, ARC Chief Administration Officer and President of ARC Healthcare.”Together, we are committed to providing high-quality, accessible care that promotes recovery and fosters healthier communities across Northern Kentucky.”

