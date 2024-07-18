Four superintendents, education leaders get ‘Community Awards’ from NKY Chamber

The NKY Chamber presented Community awards to four retiring school superintendents and education leaders at its recent Eggs ‘n Issues breakfast.

The awards are sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky.

Those honored were:

• Mike Borchers, Superintendent of Ludlow Independent Schools

Mike Borchers is retiring this summer from his role as superintendent of Ludlow Independent Public Schools. He spent 29 years at Ludlow schools, 13 years as superintendent. Prior to his superintendent role, he served as a math teacher, coach, a middle and high school principal, and director of curriculum. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in education from Northern Kentucky University and obtained his master’s from the University of Cincinnati. He attended Xavier University for both his Rank 1 Program and his Superintendent’s Certificate.

• Jay Brewer, Superintendent of Dayton Independent Schools

Jay Brewer is retiring after his 12-year tenure at Dayton Schools with more than 20 years of education experience under his belt. A Northern Kentucky native, Brewer is a graduate of Ludlow High School and received his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Kentucky, having received his Rank 1 from Northern Kentucky University and his Superintendent Certification from Xavier University. Prior to joining Dayton Independent Schools, he taught at Ludlow Elementary for eight years, served as principal for four years, and was principal at Ruth Moyer Elementary for eight years.

• Tim Hanner, President of EducateNKY and former Superintendent of Kenton County Schools

Tim Hanner has served as President & CEO of EducateNKY for the past year and is retiring this month. The organization is a local nonprofit composed of local leaders and volunteers working to ensure Northern Kentucky education is one of the best and meets the needs of families and the young learners coming into the school systems daily. Prior to this role, Hanner had three decades of experience in education on his resume. He’s been a teacher, program coordinator, principal, and is the former Kenton County Schools Superintendent.

• Matt Turner, Superintendent of Boone County Schools

Matthew Turner has been working for Boone County Schools in various roles since 2002, helping oversee the opening of a brand-new elementary school and the renovation of the Rise Academy. During his time, he saw 12 schools earn a national energy star efficiency award. Prior to his role as superintendent, Turner was a teacher, an assistant principal, an athletic director, and was principal at Larry A. Ryle High School for over a decade. Turner is a University of Kentucky graduate, earning his bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a master’s in secondary education and teaching-mathematics. He received his Rank 1 certification from Northern Kentucky University and certification for superintendency from Xavier University.

“All four education leaders have spent decades enriching the lives of Northern Kentucky students,” said Brent Cooper, NKY Chamber president. “From teaching in classrooms and coaching sports to taking on leadership roles and championing education initiatives, these men have gone above and beyond in helping to improve education throughout the region.”

Along the way, he said, they worked hard to build partnerships with the NKY business community to improve outcomes, increase collaboration and help advocate for a better Northern Kentucky.

