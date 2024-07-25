Campbell County Fiscal Court announces 2024 Citizens Academy; application deadline August 23

The Campbell County Fiscal Court has announced the 2024 session of its Citizens Academy, a program designed to enhance civic education and foster greater citizen engagement in county government.

“Participating in the Citizens Academy was an eye-opening experience. I wanted to understand more about how our local government works and how it operates, so I could become a better community member and take a more active role in our government’s operations. The academy provided me with valuable insights and a deeper appreciation for the dedicated work of our local officials,” said Lisa Robinson, Campbell County Citizens Academy Class of 2022.

The nine-week educational program meets on Monday evenings from 6-8:30 p.m., from Sept. 9 through Nov. 18, with no sessions on Oct. 14 or Nov. 11. A final graduation ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 20. Local elected officials, community partners, and county staff will present on various topics, providing participants with firsthand knowledge about county operations, ranging from economic development and quality of life to amenities and public safety.

“For generations, my family has lived, worked, and served in Campbell County,” said Justin Otto, a graduate of the Campbell County Citizens Academy Class of 2018. “Participating in the academy was a pivotal experience that deepened my commitment to our community and inspired me to serve Campbell County in an official capacity.”

Steve Pendery, Campbell County Judge/Executive, added, “Our goal is to share information about the county’s structure and services with more people. If we are successful, my hope is that more citizens will become interested and engaged in the important public work that we do.”

Residents and business owners are encouraged to apply by August 23.

For more information and to apply, visit campbellcountyky.gov.

Campbell County Fiscal Court