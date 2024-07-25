A fishing outing collaboration, kids, volunteers, and a great setting make for an educational experience

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

It was a total group project – and perhaps that is what made it such a success. The Northern Kentucky Fly Fishers (NKFF) – a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to the sport of fly fishing through education, conservation and preservation – donated their rods and reels as well as the bait to make the outing possible.

ORSANCO and its Foundation for Ohio River Education, provided shirts for the participants and volunteers for the event.

And, of course New Day Ranch, located in Verona, where the outing took place, last Saturday.



Last but certainly not least – CHNK Behavioral Health, a premier provider of behavioral health and substance use treatment services – the Saturday staff hosted some 14 children — with the help of the Florence and Covington Rotary Clubs – for the Rotary Children’s Fishing Outing.

“Over 100 fish were caught,” Covington Rotarian Richard Harrison told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “but 95 were returned.”

Harrison was extremely appreciative of the New Day Ranch and their involvement.

“They generally allowed us to enjoy the facility again this year. The New Day Ranch has an outstanding mission to tailor equine-based techniques to explore emotions, tackle challenges, and encourage development in hands-on workshops for participants of all ages, abilities, and objectives all at an incredible outdoor setting in Verona,” he said.

Harrison said it was a morning of fishing education, fishing and a nutritious donut breakfast and pizza lunch.

“I am always amazed at the great behavior and gratitude displayed by the CHNK Behavioral Health clients/children that participate each year in this event,” Harrison said. “They enjoyed catching many bluegill and bass with some kids catching over 20 fish.

“There was certainly some hood natured bragging about all the fish the kids caught. By the time we were done fishing,” he said, “The kids knew how to cast their fishing pole, hook the fish, and safely release the fish back to the lake. Each child also received their own fishing pole and other gifts through a raffle conducted at the end of the vent.”

Overall, 14 children and about the same number of volunteers participated in the project.