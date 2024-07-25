NKY Chamber to celebrate ’55 and Thriving’ during annual dinner Sept.12 at NKY Convention Center

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce celebrates its biggest night of the year – and 55 years of strengthening and advancing the NKY region’s business community and economy – with its Annual Dinner on Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.

The Chamber is “55 and Thriving” as it commemorates past accomplishments, current growth and future projects while honoring the people and organizations helping to lead the way.

“This year, the NKY Chamber celebrates 55 years of fostering strong businesses and a vibrant economy in the NKY Metro region,” said Brent Cooper, NKY Chamber President & CEO. “With over 1,700 members and 1,100 volunteers, we continue to advance the Northern Kentucky region through leadership programs, advocacy, workforce efforts, and professional development and networking events. Every honoree has significantly contributed to making this region a place we are proud to do business and call home. I’m excited to say that at 55, we’re only just beginning as we continue to promote and support the NKY business community for years to come.”

The highlight of the evening will be the presentation of awards to individuals and organizations who are making an impact on the NKY Metro region.

• The Walter R. Dunlevy/Frontiersman Award 2024 recipient: Kris Knochelmann, Kenton County Judge/Executive and co-owner of Schneller Knochelmann Plumbing, Heating and Air Established in 1968, this award recognizes an individual with a lifelong history of outstanding service to the Northern Kentucky community, exhibits outstanding service to their profession or industry and exemplifies the highest standards of personal integrity and family responsibility. • The Walter L. Pieschel (MVP) Award 2024 recipient: Rhonda Whitaker Hurtt, Vice President of Community Relations, Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky This award is named in memory of the NKY Chamber’s first volunteer leader and recognizes an individual NKY Chamber member who has provided outstanding volunteer service to the NKY Chamber as a committee member, committee chair or in any other special capacity during the past 12 months. • The Northern Kentucky Unity Award 2024 recipient: Senator Chris McDaniel, Kentucky State Senate and President, McD Concrete Enterprises, LLC This award is presented to individuals or a company that has shown leadership in bringing Northern Kentuckians together to address and solve common challenges and issues, and who has shown leadership in seeking regional solutions to Northern Kentucky’s challenges. • Inclusive Excellence Award 2024 recipient: Kenneth Webb, Vice President, Senior Regional CRA Community Development Officer for Northern Kentucky and Ohio, Republic Bank This award is presented to an individual or organization who has led the way in advancing work in the diversity, equity, and inclusion space and has had a significant influence on regional efforts. • Devou Cup 2024 recipient: Suits That Rock The Northern Kentucky Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation created this award to honor the generosity of individuals who make a profound difference in the quality of community life in Northern Kentucky, now and into the future. • Wm. T. (Bill) Robinson III Northern Kentucky Economic Development Award 2024 recipient: Candace McGraw, CEO, CVG International Airport This award is presented annually to the individual, entity, company, or organization demonstrating significant advancement of economic development efforts in Northern Kentucky. • The Horizon Award 2024 recipient: Tim Hanner, Retired Founding President/CEO, EducateNKY This award recognizes the extraordinary contributions of an individual who exemplifies dedication, integrity, and honorable service to Northern Kentucky through community leadership. Recipients are individuals who have devoted their time, talents, and expertise to serve the public good, and who have made significant, demonstrable, and direct contributions to our community’s well-being.

In addition to the presentation of awards, the evening marks the transition in leadership for the NKY Chamber’s Board of Directors from John Hawkins, President and CEO of MPI Consulting, to Jason Payne, Senior Vice President, Managing Director for Republic Bank in the Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati market.

“John has shown tremendous leadership and dedication to the mission of the NKY Chamber and the region in his two years as the Board Chair,” said Payne. “I am honored to accept the gavel and turn my sights to continuing the work that has been done by Board Chairs over the last 55 years. We will strengthen our focus on the strategic imperatives, find ways to bring more value to our members and business community and ensure that the NKY Metro region maintains its status as a thriving competitive business market.”

The NKY Chamber Annual Dinner, presented by Fifth Third Bank, will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center (One West RiverCenter Blvd., Covington, KY 41011). The event begins with a networking cocktail reception followed by a buffet dinner and the awards program at 6:30 p.m. Celebrations continue with an after-party from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. also at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.

Individual registration is $125 and a table of 10 is $1,200. Registration is available for the cocktail reception only for $70. NKYP rate is $110 or $60 for the cocktail reception only. Registration is available online at NKYChamber.com.

