Chamber Eggs ‘n Issues to feature Candace McGraw on what lies ahead for CVG

Put your tray tables up and take off to the next installment of Eggs N’ Issues tomorrow when CVG’s Candace McGraw will address her remaining time as CEO and reflect on her career and what lies ahead for the airport.

The program will take place at Receptions Conference and Event Center in Erlanger on July 16. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and will conclude by 9 a.m.

McGraw was originally hired to the CVG team in 2009 as chief administrative officer. She took over as the airport’s CEO in 2011 and has more than 30 years of operational and legal expertise under her belt.

She has led CVG through many expansions, renovations and changes. Under her helm, the airport has become a center for e-commerce in the United States, serving as home to the Amazon Air Hub as well as DHL Express’ Global Super Hub for the Americas. She was also at the front lines helping CVG navigate a global pandemic.

McGraw has served on numerous boards throughout her career, including chairing the World Governing Board of Airports Council International, the Women in Aviation Advisory Board, chairing the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber and the Kentucky Chamber, serving on the Advisory Board for Fifth Third Bank, and more.

Also at the program, the Chamber will recognize four retiring school superintendents with Community Awards.