KY receives highest rating for special education implementation for 15th consecutive year

The U.S. Department of Education’s (USED’s) Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services issued its 2024 Determination Letters on State Implementation of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), and for the 15th consecutive year, Kentucky has received the highest rating for meeting the requirements and purposes of IDEA Part B.

The accomplishment reflects the ongoing dedication of Kentucky’s special education staff and families to providing exceptional services and support to school-aged children — ages 3-21 — with disabilities. The Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) Office of Special Education and Early Learning administers the IDEA Part B program in Kentucky.

In 2024, 21 states and territories, including Kentucky, were determined to meet requirements. Kentucky is one of only two states that have maintained this level of excellence for so many consecutive years, underscoring the state’s commitment to the ideals of IDEA: equality of opportunity, full participation, independent living and economic self-sufficiency for children with disabilities.

“The dedication and hard work of everyone involved in supporting our students with disabilities and their families have made this achievement possible,” said Gretta Hylton, KDE associate commissioner in the Office of Special Education and Early Learning. “This accomplishment reflects the collaborative efforts at all levels of education in our state. I deeply appreciate the ongoing support and commitment from our educators, families and community partners.”

Kentucky’s consistent high performance in meeting the requirements of IDEA Part B highlights the state’s strong educational infrastructure and the dedication of its educators, families and community partners in improving the educational experiences of students with disabilities.

Kentucky Department of Education