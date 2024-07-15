Kentucky politicians react to Trump assassination attempt, ‘Violence is never the answer’

By Mark Maynard

Kentucky Today

Kentucky politicians asked for thoughts and prayers for former President Donald Trump and others following a failed assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally Saturday.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said in a post on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that “Britainy and I are praying for the safety and health of the former president. Violence is never the answer. Never.”

Several prominent Kentucky Republicans posted on X, after the incident.

“Tonight, all Americans are grateful that President Trump appears to be fine after a despicable attack on a peaceful rally,” Sen. Mitch McConnell said in a post on X. “Violence has no place in our politics. We appreciate the swift work of the Secret Service and other law enforcement.”

“Please keep Trump and everyone at the rally in your thoughts and prayers right now,” Sen. Rand Paul tweeted.

Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman said he is “praying for President Trump, his family and the top-tier professionals of the U.S. Secret Service. No matter your beliefs, political violence has no place in our country.”

U.S. Rep. James Comer also asked for prayers in a post on X, “Please pray for President Trump, those at the rally and our nation.”

“I am praying for President Trump and our nation following the terrible events this afternoon,” Rep. Brett Guthrie said in a post.

“Please join us in praying for President Trump and anyone who was hurt by this cowardly act of violence,” a post by the Republican Party of Kentucky said.

U.S. Rep. Morgan Garvey also commented on social media.

“My thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump and all those affected. What happened at the Trump rally today is horrible and unacceptable. I’m grateful to law enforcement for their immediate response. America is a Democracy. Political violence is never acceptable.”

U.S. Rep Thomas Massie said: “Praying for Trump and others who might have been shot.”

Trump was whisked away by Secret Service agents but a campaign spokesman said the president “is fine,” although he was shown with blood on his face in several photos before being hurried away by Secret Service agent.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. “More details will follow.”

A shooter was dead, as well as at least one bystander in what is being investigated as a possible assassination attempt, according to several media outlets.

(Editor’s note: News reports say the shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, was shot and killed by Secret Service sniper. He was found with an AR-style rifle, reportedly purchased by his father. A spectator, former firefighter Corey Comperatore, 50, was killed as he shielded his family from gunfire; two other people who were injured are in stable condition. Trump has said that he is “fine” and is already at his private residence in Bedminister and says he will be at the Republican convention this week.)