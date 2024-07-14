Coach Pope likes spacing of Cats’ 13-game, non-conference schedule

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Kentucky will open the season earlier than usual to usher in the Mark Pope era.

The Wildcats will take on Wright State in the season opener on Nov. 4 at Rupp Arena, the first of 13 non-conference encounters next season. Kentucky will also play Bucknell on Nov. 9 before taking on Duke in the Champions Classic on Nov. 12 in Atlanta.

The BBN Invitational will feature Lipscomb (Nov. 19), Jackson State (Nov. 22) and Western Kentucky (Nov. 26). The Jackson State contest will be the team’s annual Unity Series game, which is now in the fourth season. Kentucky closes out the first month of the season on Nov. 29 against Georgia State.

The Wildcats open December with two straight road games at Clemson in the ACC-SEC Challenge on Dec. 3, followed by a neutral site contest against Gonzaga on Dec. 7 in Seattle.

Kentucky hosts Colgate (Dec. 11), Louisville (Dec. 14) and Brown (Dec. 31) and will play Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 21 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

“I think we’re really excited about our schedule.” Pope said. “We’re playing some of the best teams in the country early. We like the way that it’s spaced out during the non-conference, and it’s going to be fun. I can’t wait to get into Rupp. I just can’t wait.”