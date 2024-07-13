First transparent noise screening barrier panel installed on Crescent Avenue as pilot project

Kentucky’s first transparent noise-screening panel has been installed as part of a pilot project along Crescent Avenue in Covington to evaluate its effectiveness while preserving scenic views.

The project, overseen by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), began in November 2023 and is located just to the west of Interstate Highway 71/75.

See-through material will be used for the screening walls along a 1,000-foot stretch to cut down noise pollution from the highway without blocking views of the downtown Cincinnati skyline and the Ohio River.

“This project demonstrates our good neighbor pledge to communities along the Brent Spence Bridge corridor and showcases Kentucky’s innovative spirit to think outside the box to incorporate public input,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.



The work evolved into a pilot project when public feedback indicated a need to also protect scenic vistas. It will provide residents in Covington the opportunity to experience how well transparent screenings that act as noise walls work to dampen highway noise without blocking views.



“This milestone reflects our commitment to listening to citizens who were concerned with the loss of views in our area, particularly from Goebel Park and from the west side of the interstate looking toward the Cincinnati skyline or the Covington-Mainstrasse area,” said Gary Valentine, KYTC engineer and Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project coordinator. “The transparent noise barriers represent an innovative solution aimed at improving the quality of life for the community.”

Clear barriers have long been used in coastal states and in Europe, and more recently have been adopted in Ohio and Tennessee.

This project will be Kentucky’s first use of the concept. With completion expected in October 2024, the pilot project will inform decisions about their potential use at other locations along the I-75 corridor.