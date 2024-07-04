Covington Schools hires Paula Capano to lead district’s Transformational Learning Center

Covington Independent Public Schools has hired Paula Capano as principal of the district’s Transformational Learning Center, the alternative program designed to meet the needs of students who face challenges in a regular classroom setting.

“I am excited for this opportunity to work on getting our program back to a Kentucky Department of Education’s Program of Distinction,” she said referring to the exemplary status the center received for several years. “We are looking forward to working closely with the middle and high school to ensure the success of students that spend time in our program.’’

Superintendent Alvin Garrison said Capano is a dedicated administrator who cares about her students and staff.

“We know she will do an excellent job leading TLC because she wants what’s best for all involved,” Garrison said. “She’s already proven herself a strong leader.’’

Capano earned bachelor’s degrees in political science and social studies education, a master’s in education, Rank I Education Specialist in Teaching and Leading, and a degree in Education Specialist in Educational Leadership, all from Northern Kentucky University.

She was named interim principal late last year after the retirement of long-time principal Sean Bohannon. Capano began working in Covington as a teacher at Two Rivers Middle School in 2002. She moved to high school in 2010 and then onto the Transformational Learning Center in 2015.

“I knew in my first year at Two Rivers Middle School that Covington was where I wanted to spend my career,” Capano said. “We have remarkable students and families that I love working with, helping each one of them become their best selves.”

