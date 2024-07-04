Celebrating the birthplace of Airheads candy, Perfetti Van Melle unveils new sign at Erlanger

Perfetti Van Melle USA, the NKY maker of the Airheads candy brand that generations of Americans have loved for more than 40 years, unveiled some oversized fun at its Erlanger factory this week.

To celebrate the pride of having the birthplace of Airheads here in Northern Kentucky, Perfetti Van Melle installed a giant new outdoor 3-D sign featuring the iconic Airheads red balloon at its factory.

“Sweet things happen right here at our North American headquarters and factory every day on Turfway Road, resulting in over 6.5 million Airheads bars a day, truckloads of Airheads Xtremes, and tons of Mentos Pure Fresh Gum bottled. But we remain to many people a best-kept secret in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. No longer so!” said Sylvia Buxton, President and CEO of Perfetti Van Melle North America.

“Our colorful new 3-D sign near our entrance featuring the famed Airheads balloon will help us

and Northern Kentucky be far more visible as the birthplace of Airheads.”

The new sign was uncovered by Sylvia Buxton with the help of factory production employees, VP of

Supply Chain Operations, Francisco “Paco” Tello, Brent Cooper, President of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette, and Boone County Judge Executive Gary Moore.

Perfetti Van Melle USA Fun Facts:

• Perfetti Van Melle USA brands include Airheads, Airheads Xtremes, Mentos gum and mints,

Chupa Chups lollipops, Trident, Dentyne and Bubblicious.

• Second largest non-chocolate candy manufacturer in the U.S.

• 6.5 million Airheads bars are produced at the Erlanger factory each day

• If you lined up Airheads Xtremes Belts end to end you could make 12 rainbow candy trails from

Erlanger to Shanghai, China.

• 240 Mentos Pure Fresh Gum bottles are packed per minute at the Erlanger factory

• Perfetti Van Melle USA NKY workforce doubled in the last 4 years to over 500; USA total over

1,000 including field sales force, remote workers and recently acquired factory in Rockford, IL

(gum brands production)

• Perfetti continues to grow and hire for well-paying operations jobs and careers in managing the

PVM USA business and brands.



• Recent Perfetti Erlanger factory investments to meet growing USA customer demand: more

production lines for Airheads, Xtremes and Mentos gum bottling Mentos.

Perfetti Van Melle USA NKY