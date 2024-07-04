Road updates: Mary Ingles Highway now open, River Road and Erlanger RR crossing closures

Mary Ingles Highway now open

Mary Ingles Highway (KY 6335) in Campbell County has fully reopened to traffic, following a multi-million-dollar maintenance repair project to preserve the vital connection between the river cities of Bellevue, Dayton, and Silver Grove to Fort Thomas.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) closed the damaged section of roadway to through-traffic in 2019 due to a landslide. Last August, repairs began with the goal of stabilizing the road and reopening it.

KYTC District 6 Chief District Engineer Bob Yeager said the maintenance project brought state leaders, local utility companies, a railroad company, and private home and business owners all to the table.

“With numerous improvements completed, we’re excited to reopen this vital highway that connects several river cities, provides a faster route for emergency personnel and improves safety overall,” Yeager said.

The maintenance project stretched from Tower Hill Road (1.767 mile point) to KY 445 (4.636 mile point), a total of 2.869 miles. It included excavating, installing railroad rails, wall cribbing, adding multiple soil nail walls (retaining walls) to shore up the hillside, reconstructing the shoulder area, removing/replacing pipe, adding culverts, paving, and adding guardrail.

The $9.1 million dollar project was completed with maintenance project funding and master agreements – a combination that allowed speedy repairs while maintaining cost efficiency.

Work was done by Riegler Blacktop, Inc., and GSI under Transportation Cabinet contracts.

River Road closings for drainage work

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a temporary road closure on River Road (KY 8) in Kenton County beginning Monday, July 8.

KYTC Kenton County maintenance crews will be replacing several culverts, and performing ditching between the Boone/Kenton County line (mile point 0.0) to Hayward Street (mile point 3.18) in Bromley. This work will improve drainage and increase safety for all road users.

Crews will close this section of River Road during the working hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The road will reopen daily at 8 p.m. Weather permitting, this project is expected to be completed Friday, July 12. KYTC will advise if additional days are needed to complete the work.

Maintenance crews will be working in the project area of an ongoing resurfacing project on River Road/Pike Street. Additional lane closures may be in place for the resurfacing project with flaggers guiding traffic safely through the work zone.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

RR crossing on Stevenson Road

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 6 Office advises motorists that Norfolk Southern has scheduled crossing repairs for the Stevenson Road (KY 236) railroad crossing (1.38 mile point) located in Erlanger.

Norfolk Southern will be replacing ties and resurfacing. The crossing will be closed to all traffic until all work is complete. The closure will start on Monday, July 8, and be in place until Friday, July 12, or until work is complete.

Motorists will need to utilize an alternate route during the closure.

This work is being performed by the railroad company. Any questions regarding the project should be directed to Norfolk Southern.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

