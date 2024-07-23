Easterseals Redwood’s annual ‘Honor Ride’ is family-friendly bike ride to help veterans

Reentering civilian life can be a lonely and difficult time for veterans. Easterseals Redwood salutes and supports the heroes who have served and sacrificed for our nation with its annual Honor Ride at 8:30 a.m. on August 24 at Miami Whitewater Forest (9001 Mt Hope Rd, Harrison, Ohio) to raise awareness and funds for critically needed veteran resources.

Supporters are encouraged to honor and support veterans by purchasing an Honor Ribbon, and/or registering to ride along during the family-friendly, non-competitive bike ride to honor the service and sacrifice of our nation’s service members.

“The transition to civilian life can be challenging for returning veterans,” said Sherry Ems, Director of Military & Veteran Services at Easterseals Redwood. “At Easterseals Redwood, we ensure veterans have the resources needed to lead a successful life after military service.

“The Honor Ride helps us raise essential funds for this mission. Our program of veterans helping veterans provides connections to resources for jobs, housing, and other needs in this new chapter of their lives.”



With the purchase of a $20 Honor Ribbon, your hero’s name will be read aloud during the Honor Ribbon Ceremony before the Honor Ride commences. A service member will carry the Honor Ribbons in their backpack as they ride the course, and the ribbons will be returned to the purchaser for Veterans Day.



Registration for the bike ride is $25 which includes an Honor Ribbon, or $50 which includes a T-shirt and an Honor Ribbon. Proceeds from Honor Ribbons and Honor Ride support Easterseals Redwood Military & Veteran Services, the region’s premier resource for local veterans, military and their families.



The Honor Ride presenting sponsor is the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation. Learn more and register at HonorYourVet.net.



Easterseals Redwood works toward advancing 100% equity, access and workforce inclusion for military veterans, people with disabilities and people facing economic disadvantages throughout Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky.

