KDE group discusses growing ‘chronic absenteeism’ in schools and how to address it

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) Chronic Absenteeism Working Group discussed the issues surrounding attendance and how to get students to come to school.

The working group was established in 2016 and designed to be a collaboration between school districts and community groups. The group is made up of members within multiple offices of KDE, district directors of pupil personnel and other leaders from districts across the Commonwealth, and representatives with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, the Administrative Office of the Courts, Family Resource and Youth Services Centers (FRYSCs) coordinators, and the Region 5 Comprehensive Center.

KDE defines a student as chronically absent if they are present 90% or less of full-time equivalency, meaning the student has missed more than 10% of the enrolled time in school. This includes both excused and unexcused absences.

Districts have been dealing with chronic absenteeism for years, but the problem spiked following the COVID-19 pandemic: in 2018, 5% of districts were considered to have high or extreme levels of chronic absenteeism; in 2023, that percentage was 77%.

Leslie McKinney, KDE strategic data analyst, said the department has been gathering data and information on contributing factors surrounding chronic absenteeism. She highlighted the four biggest factors:

• Barriers like chronic health conditions, family responsibilities, transportation, housing or food insecurity and community violence;

• Aversion to school because a student may be struggling academically, behaviorally or with their peers;

• Disengagement with school because the student feels bored or has a lack of connection and enrichment opportunities; and

• Misconceptions about staying home for illness and the belief that attendance “doesn’t matter” or that only unexcused absences are a problem.

McKinney said habits developed during the COVID-19 pandemic have exacerbated these issues.

Data presented by KDE staff during the meeting showed chronic absenteeism tends to be more of an issue among middle and high school students, peaking when students reach Grade 12.

This has remained true in pre- and post-pandemic data, and Kentucky has seen an increase in chronic absenteeism following the pandemic across all grade levels, but the rate among younger students is growing faster than older students.

“The reasons why our (younger) students are chronically absent are probably largely different as to why our high school students are chronically absent,” said McKinney.

Florence Chang, program consultant with the KDE Division of Student Success, highlighted some of the strategies KDE has developed with school districts to address chronic absenteeism so far. The work includes efforts to foster a welcoming and supportive culture for students and adults.

Efforts also focus on districts creating academically engaging and challenging environments with meaningful learning activities, frequent feedback, and learning supports.

KDE is also working on a public messaging campaign, which emphasizes that attendance matters. The advertisements will start appearing in August.