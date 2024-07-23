Good Feet Store opens fourth location in state in Florence, offers personalized arch supports

The Good Feet Store, a market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally-fitted arch supports, has opened a new location in Florence, owned and operated by Terre Vacheresse. This is the brand’s fourth location in Kentucky. Others are in Louisville, Lexington, and Bowling Green.

At 4960 Houston Road, the new store joins more than 250 locations open nationwide and is part of a strategic growth initiative to add more than 40 locations in 2024.

Like with all of the brand’s stores, the Florence location will offer customers a no-obligation, free, personalized in-store fitting with a trained Good Feet Arch Support Specialist.

“We can’t wait to serve residents in Florence. As a brand committed to empowering customers to take control of their health, we pride ourselves on delivering an excellent customer experience,” said Richard Moore, President and CEO of Good Feet Worldwide. “This new location is a significant milestone in our nationwide expansion, and we are confident the Florence store will help the local community live their lives to the fullest.”

For more than 30 years, The Good Feet Store has been an innovator in foot health and wellness — and it starts with Good Feet Arch Supports. Consisting of three types of arch supports, the Good Feet Arch Supports System works in concert to provide better pain relief, performance, balance and comfort. By focusing on all four arches in the foot, the supports are designed to keep the foot in the ideal position for the body, which helps to eliminate the pain felt in the feet, knees, hips and back.

The Good Feet Store in Florence will serve customers of all ages and interests. Beyond common lower body and back pains, the arch support system fosters wellness for professionals commonly on their feet, active adults and student-athletes.

To learn more about The Good Feet Store, visit the company’s website.