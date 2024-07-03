Ethan Health provides substance abuse services, sees clients through the recovery process

By Patricia Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Ethan Health opened their outpatient center, located in Burlington, in 2018. They recognize substance abuse disorder as a chronic, progressive illness that requires more than just an acute care model. They contend that because this condition impacts all aspects of a person’s life, treatment needs to continue as long as needed to return the person to a healthy lifestyle.

“Our mission is to serve those looking for quality health care so that we can support our clients through the recovery process,” said Rebecca Sperry, CEO of the Ethan Health office in Richmond.

“We try to remove the bar of trying to find help, and assisting clients to focus on their healing and recovery without being saddled with overpowering cravings and uncomfortable physical symptoms of withdrawal. We are driven by the standard of treatment we would want our families and ourselves to experience.”

Some of their patients are self-referred, others are referred from the Criminal Justice system, or Sun Behavioral, or St Elizabeth Heathcare.

The facility in Burlington, is an outpatient office. It offers medication-assisted treatment for those with alcohol and drug dependence. Outpatient, Intensive Outpatient and tele-counseling services are also available at this location.

They also emphasize that free transport assistance vouchers are available.

The Burlington location can handle about 16 patients. Their location is 6159 First Financial Drive in Burlington.

The Richmond location can handle about 200 patients. They are located at 1621 and 1623 Foxhaven Drive in Richmond.