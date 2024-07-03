Secretary of State Adams to defend bipartisan election integrity; announces voter roll stats

Secretary of State Michael Adams promised to defend from Kentuckians for the Commonwealth’s lawsuit Kentucky’s bipartisan election integrity statute, signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear, that prevents registered voters in other states from voting in Kentucky.

Adams also announced that, in June, Kentucky saw 9,693 new voter registrations and removed 4,362 from the rolls.

Adams stated, “Kentucky’s elections are a national success story. Three years ago, Kentucky enacted a bipartisan law to prevent voting in more than one state in a presidential election.

“Now that a presidential election is underway, a fringe left-wing activist group is trying to undo that law and sow chaos and doubt in our elections. We believe voters should vote in only one state, and we expect to prevail in court.”

Of the 4,362 voters removed, 3,030 were deceased, 603 were convicted of felonies, 554 had moved out of state, 78 voluntarily de-registered, 52 were duplicate registrations and 45 were adjudged mentally incompetent.

Republican registrants account for 46 percent of the electorate, with 1,621,808 voters. Republican registration increased by 4,947 voters, a .31 percent increase.

Democratic registrants make up 43 percent of the electorate, with 1,506,973 voters. Democratic registration decreased by 1,717 voters, a .11 percent decrease.

There are 365,227 voters registered as Independent or under other political affiliations, 10 percent of the electorate. “Other” registration went up by 1,502 voters, a .41 percent increase.