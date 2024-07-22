Father-son duo part of foursome that captures first Point/Arc’s Mike Dyas Golf Classic

By Andy Furman

The Point/Arc

A father and son were members of the foursome that won the first Mike Dyas Golf Classic recently at Triple Crown Country Club, in Union.

Eighty-eight-year-old Ed Baker and his 59-year-old, son, Rob, were half of the foursome that captured the tournament with a 48 net score – 24 under par. Tim Tierney and George Schmidt were the other two members of the foursome.

This was the 34th golf classic for The Point/Arc – a non-profit organization based in Covington that provides opportunities to people with intellectual and development (I/DD) disabilities.

The tournament was named The Mike Dyas Classic this year. Dyas served as President and Chief Executive Officer for Sterling Cut Glass from 1976-2021. He was born in Covington and held degrees from Xavier University and the University of Tennessee.

“He was a long-time supporter and former Board Member for us at The Point/Arc,” said Judi Gerding, president and founder of the organization, now in its 52nd year.

“And we’ve decided to rename our Golf Classic, The Mike Dyas Classic,” Gerding said. Dyas passed at the age of 76 on October 6, 2023.

A record 31 foursomes – 124 golfers – participated in the event at the Union country club.

Mike Dyas bought Sterling Cut Glass in 1976 from his father – Charles — when it operated in what was described as a small, austere factory and showroom. In the ensuing decades, Dyas would expand the company’s size and prestige, moving operations into a state-of-the-art production facility as Sterling became a leader in providing awards, trophies and gifts.

In fact, under Mike Dyas’s leadership, golf became the fulcrum of Sterling’s success. Annually, Sterling produces etched crystal trophies, awards, and tournament gifts for thousands of prestigious club events across the country.

Sterling Cut Glass is a licensee of the PGA Tour, Ryder Cup, 123rd U.S. Open and more.

Dyas also chronicled the Sterling Cut Glass Memories: A Memoir (1970-2020). J. Brook, his son is currently president.

The Point/Arc was founded in 1972 by a group of parents fighting for the educational rights of their children, who were diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disability. The mission – to help people with disabilities achieve their highest potential educationally, socially, residentially, and vocationally. More than this, The Point/Arc has been an organization that identifies gaps in services and provides care and support to fill these gaps – even when government sources are not available.