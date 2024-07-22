‘Store Fronts to the Forefront’ program, led by Duke Energy, awards grants to 7 businesses

Duke Energy has awarded seven grant recipients $5,000 for year three of Storefronts to the Forefront, a multi-year partnership with the Cincinnati Regional Chamber and The Huntington National Bank to promote increased visibility of small businesses in the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region.



Storefronts to the Forefront is offering the grants to existing storefront businesses in Camp Washington, Harrison, Blue Ash and West Chester in Ohio and in Ft. Mitchell and Newport in Kentucky.

Recipients will be able to use the funds for capital improvements, marketing support, expansion investments, or other growth-related efforts. These grants will be funded via Duke Energy shareholders.

This year’s seven grant recipients:

• Peter Gregory Florist, Blue Ash, OH

• Ferrari Brothers Restaurant Group, Camp Washington, OH

• Market Street Grille, Harrison, OH

• Kiki the Barber, Oxford, OH

• The Cone, West Chester, OH

• Jet Age Records, Newport, KY

• Better Blend, Ft. Mitchell, KY

“We started Storefronts to the Forefront in partnership with the Cincinnati Chamber to extend Duke Energy’s longstanding support of small businesses, and one of our primary goals was to connect neighborhood businesses to our region’s larger business ecosystem,” said Amy Spiller, President, Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “We’re proud to continue that successful partnership and are excited to have The Huntington National Bank’s support to further foster those connections and strengthen our region’s small business community.”



“Storefronts to the Forefront showcases how small businesses create economic growth and vibrancy in our neighborhoods,” said Brendon Cull, President, Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.

