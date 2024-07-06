Gov. Beshear, officials to make economic development trip to Japan, Korea next week

Staff Report

Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday announced he will lead a group of administration officials on an economic development trip to Japan and the Republic of Korea late next week in an effort to bring new jobs to the state.

The group plans to meet with leaders at companies with existing Kentucky ties, as well as businesses considering future investment in the United States.

The Governor’s visit follows a first term that concluded with the highest private-sector investment figure in the Commonwealth’s history. Since the start of Beshear’s administration, 88 projects have been announced by companies based in Asia, representing nearly $13 billion investment and 13,000 new jobs.

Kentucky has nearly 540 internationally owned operations that employ more than 117,000 people statewide. The commonwealth is home to 200 Japanese-owned facilities that employ 47,000 people and seven Korean-owned facilities that employ 1,200 people.

“There is no better place to do business in the United States than right here in Kentucky, and this visit will allow us to share that message directly with business leaders in Japan and Korea,” said Beshear. “We look forward to meeting with existing employers and developing new relationships that will bring good jobs to the commonwealth.”

The Governor will be joined by First Lady Britainy Beshear, Cabinet for Economic Development Secretary Jeff Noel, Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray and other members of the executive branch as Team Kentucky meets with companies and trade organizations to determine future investment and job-creation opportunities in the state.

The Kentucky delegation will meet with the Keidanren Committee on U.S. Affairs along with several existing Kentucky employers and potential prospects.

Gov. Beshear and Secretary Gray will also be meeting with the National Police Agency of the Republic of Korea to sign a Driver’s License Reciprocity Agreement. This agreement allows employees relocating to the United States for an extended period to have effective transportation to jobs and to ease their transition to the United States.

