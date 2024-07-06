Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, in its 30th free Summer Park series, has two more to go

The Kentucky Symphony’s inaugural 30th free Summer Park series performance is behind them (“Let’s Do the Time Warp Again/July 6-7), but two more concerts are still ahead.

They are:

• “Get Movin,” a swing revival vs. electro swing, on August 4 at 7:30 p.m. in Devou Park and 7:30 p.m. August 4 in Tower Park in Ft. Thomas.

Get ready to Swing it as the KSO’s Devou-Doo Daddies bring the swing revival sounds of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Squirrel Nut Zippers and Royal Crown Revenue . . .together with European acts like Cut Capers, Caro Emerald, Atom Smith and more.

• POPS, Inc., faves of Anderson, Hayman, and Mancini at 7:30 p.m. August 30 at Devou Park and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at Tower Park in Ft. Thomas.

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra performs the music of Leroy Anderson, Richard Hayman, and Henry Mancini — the composer/arrangers who offered the “pop” behing the rise and fame of the Boston Pops — and “Pops” orchestras worldwide.

Consessions and food trucks will be on-site at both Devou and Tower Parks. Bring blankets, picnics, or lawn chairs.

Concerts are free though a $5 per person donation is requested.

Go to kyso.org for more information, to register, or to donate.