Kentucky State Fair, August 15-25, announces special promotional days for discounts

The Kentucky State Fair has announced the special promotional days fairgoers have come to know and love will return. The fair runs August 15-25 and will offer multiple discounts including Military Sunday, $5 Monday, and Sensory Awareness Day.

Some discounts will pertain to specific individuals, while days like $5 Monday will offer every fairgoer a chance to attend the fair for a discounted rate.

Special promotional days are as follows:

• Thursday, August 15: County Fairs Day

Come one, come all 120 Kentucky counties. We will highlight winners from county pageants, offer unique competitions, unveil a new exhibition celebrating all 120 counties, and have special activities.

• Sunday, August 18: Military Sunday

Active military and veterans, as well as their families, can attend the fair for free. Military ID is required. There is a limit of four free tickets, and parking is not included. Wristbands for Thrill Ville will be discounted 20% and available on-site. There is a limit of four wristbands per valid military ID.

• Monday, August 19: $5 Monday

hose looking for a big bargain won’t want to miss this day. The $5 admission is per person and includes parking. While livestock changeover is occurring on the west side of the property, fairgoers can visit Discovery Farm in Agland and also attend morning or evening performances of the World’s Championship Horse Show for free. Free evening tickets will be available at the KEC Ticket Office.

• Tuesday, August 20: Senior Day

Fairgoers 55 and older enter the fair for free. Parking is not included. Special activities will be planned throughout the day.

• Wednesday, August 21: Sensory Awareness Day

In partnership with Kissel Entertainment, FEAT of Louisville, Home of the Innocents, and Kentucky Autism Training Center, free admission and Thrill Ville tickets will be given to fairgoers with sensory processing differences. From 10 a.m. until noon, Thrill Ville will operate with minimal lights and music to create an enjoyable fair experience for those with sensory sensitivities. Limited tickets are available. To receive tickets, email melissa@featlouisville.org or katc@louisville.edu.

Starting July 6, online ticket prices be $9. Online prices increase to $10 on August 3.

Thrill Ville unlimited ride wristbands are also available now and can be added on to fairgoers’ online ticket order for the lowest price of $30 per wristband,

The 2024 Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 15-25 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. For more information, visit www.kystatefair.org or find the fair on Facebook, X, and Instagram.