Government briefs: Meetings in Ft. Mitchell, Taylor Mill, Campbell and Boone counties

By Patricia Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

FT. MITCHELL

Ft. Mitchell Police Chief Rob Nader presented a check for $5,898.55 to DCCH Center for Children and Families President and CEO Denise Govan last week for the purpose of purchasing new roofs for shelters on the Center’s grounds.

The money was raised from a golf outing held back in May sponsored by the city at the Kenton County Pioneer Golf Course.

Ft. Mitchell council again discussed the medical cannabis issue, since Kenton County has officially prohibited any cannabis business in the county. Council members didn’t decide anything legislatively, but felt that they wanted to delay formal decisions until they have more information.

Council met in the basement of the city building, because until the budget ordinance passed, the city was not able to fix their HVAC so that the regular council chambers would be comfortable in the summer heat. They hope to have the air conditioning back in July.

TAYLOR MILL

Taylor Mill commissioners met last week to discuss some issues before their regular July meeting.

Commissioners talked about the complaints that have been coming in to the city since last fall about people riding ATV’s in the subdivisions. The main complaints about the ATV noise have been coming from the Sunny Acres neighborhood, particularly Shadow Hill Court and Oakland. A possible solution that council discussed was to prohibit ATV’s on property less than 5 acres.

A similar discussion was held concerning the current ordinance which allows legally licensed individuals to hunt within the city limits. Commissioners seemed to agree on the fact that the ordinance needs to limit that law to prevent hunting on any parcel of land less than five acres.

Commissioners also discussed some cosmetic improvements to the reader board outside the city building. They agreed to have some options and costs being presented at the next meeting.

Commissioners reviewed a proposal from a different auditing firm, since their normal company, Von Lehman, has decided not to conduct public audits anymore.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

Campbell County commissioners gathered at a special meeting Friday morning to approve budget transfers, and to approve claims and claims paid per standing order, which means this is a normal year end housekeeping move.

BOONE COUNTY

Boone County Commissioners also held a special meeting Friday morning to clean up some fiscal matters before the end of the fiscal year.

Invoice reports were approved that needed to be in before June 30. Two transfers of funds were authorized, in the amounts of $180,354.31 and $5,747.36, which were items that had to be finished before June 30.

Finally, a resolution passed which approved the annual standing order to pre-approve certain recurring expenses for fiscal year 2024-2025.