Kentucky Colonels awards grant to Easterseals Redwood for multi-sensory gaming console

Easterseals Redwood has received a grant from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) in the amount of $6,400 to purchase a Tovertafel.

This multi-sensory gaming console will benefit both adults and children with disabilities being served in Northern Kentucky.

The system translates to “magic table” in Dutch and can be tailored to the clients using it to help promote movement and social interaction.

Easterseals Redwood is leading the way to 100% equity, access, and workforce inclusion for people with disabilities, military veterans, and people facing economic disadvantages in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region.



The Kentucky Colonels awarded $2.5 million in grants supporting 325 non-profits, impacting more than 3.9 million Kentuckians. Grants are made possible through donations from Kentucky Colonels from throughout the Commonwealth and around the world who chose to exercise the honor of being named a Kentucky Colonel in a meaningful way.



“2023/2024 was a challenging year for fulfilling grant requests, with over $5 million in total requests,” said Commanding General Gary Boschert. “We were able to distribute $2.5 million through the Good Works Program that each of you generously supports. Every dollar you contribute to the Good Works Program goes out to nonprofits in the Commonwealth.

“Together we helped support 3.9 million people this year. Our efforts following the western and eastern Kentucky disasters continue, with limited funds remaining for both regions. Many Trustees just toured eastern Kentucky earlier this month to see firsthand how much need there truly is. The rebuilding in both areas continues and your help is greatly appreciated.”