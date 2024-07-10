Heritage Bank’s Ian Addington named 79th president of Florence Rotary Club

Heritage Bank’s Ian Addington has been named the 79th President of the Florence Rotary Club, succeeding, Julie Pile.

Addington was born and raised in Florence and has lived all but two years of his life here, growing up in the old Florence area on Belair Circle. He attended Florence Elementary, RA Jones Middle School, Boone County High School and later Northern Kentucky University.

Addington began his banking career with the Bank of Kentucky as a teller in 2006 and rose to branch manager. Today he serves as a Commercial Loan officer with Heritage Bank at the Walton office.



He married his high school sweetheart, Florence Rotary Club Teacher of the Year Emily Addington in 2005. They have three daughters, Elizabeth, Ella and Evelyn. They attend St. Paul Catholic church where Ian serves on the Parish council, festival committee and baptism team. The Addingtons currently live in Oakbrook.



Ian joined Rotary in 2017, becoming the club treasurer a year later, a role that he held until January 2024. Ian also serves as the treasurer of the Florence Fire Protection District.



When asked about his goals for the coming year, he cited four areas he wishes to address.

“I would like to drive growth in club membership. I will encourage a greater cohesion among club members. I plan to push for more community clean up projects. And, because Rotary isn’t all about hard work, I feel more social outings will make us more visible and encourage that greater cohesion.”

Never one to let grass grow under his feet, he has already launched a project to pursue grant funding to put AED devices into police cruisers in Boone County.

Florence Rotary Club

