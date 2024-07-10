NKY Health Department reports on productive second quarter, keeping the public healthy

Staff report

The Northern Kentucky Health Department has reported on a productive second quarter in its mission to promote public health in our region.

Here are some highlights:

• NKY Health inspected roughly 360 pools between mid-May and Memorial Day, ahead of the outdoor pool season. Another inspection will be done during the summer with additional inspections as needed. All-in-all that will total 2,000 pool inspections each year.

• For the second straight year, NKY Health received a Transit Award from Adsposure in the “Community Awareness: category for its “Carry Naloxone” ad that ran on TANK buses.

• The health department initiated a pilot program to distribute HIV self-help kids to the community through its wellness kiosks and syringe access exchange program.

• Additional funds were allocated for the purchase and placement of more than 150 naloxboxes in community locations, near AED and fire extinguishers to provide easy access during emergencies.

• The annual Healthy Challenge campaign involved 14 schools and more than 5000 students and staff, in which participants agreed to eat five fruits and vegetables and get 30 minutes of exercise in a week. Awards were given to schools and participants.

• The Disaster Preparedness staff updated the Medical Reserve Corp volunteer program to include 109 active and badged members ready to respond to disaster/emergency situations.

• The health department got supplemental funding for its Ending the HIV epidemic program, allowing it to expand HIV testing, increasing access to condoms, and awareness of risk reduction through health education.

• For the third year, a grant from Gilead FOCUS supported the development of a model best-practices project in HIV and HCV screening with links to care and referrals to comprehensive preventive services.

Coming up, NKY Health will be promoting Back-to-School Vaccines and encouraging parents to get their kids up to date before the start of school.

The mission of the NKY Health Department, which serves four counties in NKY — Boone, Campbell, Grant and Kenton — and aims to “prevent disease, promote wellness, and protect against health threats to improve quality of life for the Northern Kentucky region.”