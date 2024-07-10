‘Not so fast, Kentucky’: Reminding drivers to slow down, observe speed limits

As travel increases this summer, Kentuckians are reminded to slow down and pay attention to posted speed limits to keep all road users safe.

Speed limits are the law and enforceable if not obeyed. Driving over the limit greatly reduces a driver’s ability to respond to unexpected situations, such as stopped or slowed traffic, an object in the road, or encountering vulnerable road users such as highway workers, pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists.

“We want families to get out and enjoy all the great things Kentucky has to offer this summer – and that means asking everyone to take the steps necessary to stay safe,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Please slow down and be patient with others so you can get to your destination safely.”

Approximately 33% of crashes in Kentucky involve a speeding or aggressive driver, so the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state on the “Not So Fast, Kentucky” speed awareness campaign through July 31.



Funds for the campaign are provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and distributed by KOHS to law enforcement agencies that applied and were approved for full-year grants.



“Law enforcement would rather write a ticket than inform a family member their loved one passed away in a vehicle crash,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “Following the speed limit will not only protect you from expensive fines and costs, but it could also save your life or the life of someone else.”

With construction season in full swing, motorists should be extra cautious in work zones. A work zone is a portion of highway where construction, reconstruction, resurfacing, maintenance, inspection or other similar work is conducted by a government agency, private contractor or utility company.



New legislation this year, Senate Bill 107, increases fines for speeding and aggressive driving in work zones. In addition to fines of $500 or more, drivers may have their license revoked, depending on the violation.



The KOHS provides the following tips for dealing with speeding and/or aggressive drivers:

• Wear your seat belt! It is your best defense against injury and death.

• Do not challenge the driver by speeding up or attempting to hold your lane.

• Give them plenty of space, as they may lose control of their vehicle more easily.

• Avoid eye contact and ignore gestures.

• If you can safely report an aggressive driver to law enforcement, provide a vehicle description, license number, location and, if possible, direction of travel.

• If an aggressive driver is following you, drive to a safe place such as the nearest police or fire station, gas station or other areas where there are people. Use your horn to get someone’s attention. Do not get out of your car and do not drive home.

