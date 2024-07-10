Kenton County Animal Services to participate in national Empty the Shelters fee-free adoption event

Kenton County Animal Services will participate in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s upcoming Empty the Shelters event. The fee-free adoption event will run from July 11 to 16.

“This event with the BISSELL Pet Foundation couldn’t come at a better time,” KCAS Director Kelsey Maccombs said in a statement. “We often see a jump in intake levels during the summer months, particularly with kittens, and being able to reduce the financial barrier to adopting is a huge help in getting these pets out of our care and into loving homes.”

While all adoption fees will be waived, standard screening still applies.

This is the third time Kenton County Animal Services has partnered with the BISSELL Pet Foundation on an adoption drive. In October, during KCAS’ first-ever event with BISSELL, more than 90 pets were placed into homes. And in May, a follow-up event resulted in nearly 40 adoptions, with the shelter’s then-longest resident Plum finding her furever home.

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event is the largest funded adoption event in the country. This lifesaving event began in 2016 with a goal of encouraging more families to choose adoption. More than 253,000 pets have found loving homes since its inception. Empty the Shelters is BISSELL Pet Foundation’s largest program, partnering with 742 animal welfare organizations in 49 states and Canada to reduce adoption fees.

Kenton County Animal Services is located at 1020 Mary Laidley Drive in Covington. It is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Potential adopters can check out available pets online at kentoncountypets.shelterbuddy.com.

Kenton County Animal Shelter