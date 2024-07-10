Enzweiler announces early bird enrollment for 2024-2025 evening construction trades programs

The Enzweiler Building Institute announces the opening of enrollment for the 2024-2025 evening construction trades programs. Recognized for its comprehensive training and commitment to excellence, the institute continues to empower individuals with the skills and knowledge required for successful careers in the construction industry.

Courses Offered

• Carpentry

• Diesel Mechanics

• Electrical – career acceleration for licensure

• Facilities Maintenance and Remodeling

• HVAC – career acceleration for licensure

• Masonry

• Plumbing – career acceleration for licensure

• Welding

Each program is designed to blend theoretical knowledge with practical, hands-on experience. Our expert instructors, who are industry professionals, ensure that students are well-prepared to meet the demands of modern construction environments.

Flexible Evening Classes

Understanding the busy schedules of working adults and aspiring professionals, the Enzweiler Building Institute offers flexible evening classes. This schedule allows students to balance their work and personal commitments while advancing their education and skills.

Who Should Enroll?

• Career Changers: Those looking to enter the construction industry for the first time. • Upgraders: Professionals already in the field seeking to enhance their skills and qualifications. • High School Graduates: Recent graduates who are considering a career in the trades can use their Kentucky Excellence in Education (KEES) scholarship to attend if they have graduated a Kentucky public High School in the last 5 years. • Veterans: As a recognized education provider by the Veterans Administration (VA), you can use your VA benefits to attend. • Hobbyists: Individuals interested in learning construction skills for personal projects. • Dislocated workers: The institute is an approved WIOA training provider in both Kentucky and Ohio. As an approved training provider financial assistance for tuition may be available through the Kentucky Career Center or Ohio Means Jobs Offices using WIOA funding. • Kenton County Residents: through 2026 the Institute can offer scholarships for Kenton County Residents through a grant from the Kenton County Fiscal Court.

Early Bird Enrollment Information:

Enrollment is now open. Early registration is encouraged to take advantage of a $200 discount by July 15. Space is limited and classes fill up quickly. Interested individuals can visit our website or contact our admissions office to apply, learn more about the programs offered or schedule a visit and tour of our state-of-the-art facilities. Classes will commence on September 10.

Enzweiler Building Institute