It’s Christmas in July at St. Vincent de Paul — help spread joy and hope for the holidays

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky’s Christmas in July program is back with exciting promotions throughout July, spreading joy and hope as SVdP prepares for the holiday season.



SVdP NKY is proud to partner with Fidelity Investments and their 5,000+ employees, who will host a toy drive to support Vincent’s Angels’ “gift shop” for the upcoming holiday season.

Vincent’s Angels is a one-night event in December where struggling families can choose new toys for their children to open on Christmas morning. Last year, this event provided over 2,700 toys to over 500 children in Northern Kentucky, and the need is expected to be even greater this year.

In addition to Fidelity’s commitment, the community is invited to join the cause by dropping off new toys throughout July at any of SVdP NKY’s four thrift store locations.

This collective effort will serve children aged 3-16, and popular items include Barbies, Baby Dolls, Lego, Nerf Guns, Superhero Toys, science kits, and arts and crafts items.



“Fidelity’s commitment to the well-being of our community means investing in nonprofit organizations responding to ongoing, systemic challenges,” said Andrea Behanan, Manager of Community Relations at Fidelity Investments. “By building partnerships with best-in-class nonprofit organizations, like St. Vincent de Paul of Northern Kentucky, we inch closer to providing additional access and opportunities for underserved communities that might not be available to them otherwise.”

In addition to the toy drive, in-store promotions will run all month long. Each SVdP NKY location will be decorated for a Jolly July, and shoppers are invited to experience an early winter wonderland while getting an early start on their holiday shopping.



In addition to shopping the vast selection of holiday décor and items, SVdP NKY will also offer promotions at each store during July:

• The Vincent’s Angels Round-Up Program: customers can round up their total purchase to the nearest dollar to support the Vincent’s Angels program.

• The official Christmas in July Day sale, Thursday, July 25, will give shoppers an additional 25% off storewide. More details on this exclusive day can be found online at facebook.com/SvThriftNKY.

“Christmas in July is a special time for St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky. Shoppers can stock up on great holiday items, giving our community a fun way to support our neighbors in need,” said Karen Zengel, Executive Director of St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky. “We are grateful for those who give back, and we are hopeful that this program will allow us to make even more of an impact on those we serve.”

For more information about the Vincent’s Angels program or if you want to host your own Toy Drive or decorate the stores with holiday displays, contact Becca Gerding, Programs Director, at programs@svdpnky.org or visit www.svdpnky.org.

