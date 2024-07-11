Kentucky’s expanded move-over law protecting disabled vehicles to take effect July 15

Expansion of Kentucky’s Slow Down, Move Over law aimed at protecting motorists with disabled vehicles will take effect July 15.

The Commonwealth has had a law requiring drivers to “slow down and move over” to protect first responders, highway crews, tow truck operators and others working along roadsides since 2003. But after SB 107 was passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Governor Andy Beshear in April, the existing law was expanded.

Starting July 15, motorists approaching a disabled vehicle displaying emergency flashers, flares or other type of warning signal, will be required:

• To move over a lane, away from the disabled vehicle, if safe to do so; or • Reduce their speed if unable to change lanes or if on a roadway of fewer than four lanes.

“Expanding Kentucky’s ‘Slow Down, Move Over’ law to encompass all vehicles supports Team Kentucky’s mission to provide safe highways for all road users,” said Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “Every motorist, regardless of their vehicle’s size or purpose, deserves to make it to their destination safely – every trip, every time.”

According to analysis of data obtained from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 1,874 people were struck while outside of a disabled vehicle in the U.S. from 2017-2021.

Kentucky State Police crash data shows that in Kentucky alone, during the five-year period beginning June 1, 2019, and ending June 1, 2024, there were 32 people killed in crashes while either leaving or approaching their vehicles. During the same time period, 16 people were killed in crashes while changing tires or performing other work on their vehicles.

“AAA applauds the Kentucky Legislature for their effort in passing this critical piece of legislation to protect motorists at the roadside and we thank Governor Beshear for quickly signing the measure into law,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “The side of a road is an extremely dangerous place, with vehicles passing by at high rates of speed. As a strong traffic safety advocate, AAA is pleased to see this protection extended to motorists in disabled vehicles.”

AAA has been instrumental in the passage of Move Over laws across the country to protect first responders, law enforcement officers, roadside assistance providers and other roadside workers. The Auto Club has since been working to expand existing laws to include all workers and motorists at the side of the road. Kentucky now joins 20-plus other states in extending these protections to civilian motorists with a disabled vehicle.

“This law provides additional protection for all motorists stranded at the roadside,” says Theresa Podguski, director of legislative affairs, AAA East Central. “We applaud Governor Beshear for signing this legislation into law and the Kentucky Legislature for passing this measure, under the support and leadership of Rep. Mary Beth Imes, Rep. John Blanton and Sen. Jimmy Higdon.”

Despite all 50 states having some form of Move Over law, motorists routinely indicate when surveyed that they are either unaware of these laws or are uncertain which groups or types of vehicles apply. Expansion of Kentucky’s existing Slow Down, Move Over law reduces confusion by requiring motorists to extend caution to anyone displaying flashing lights on or around a stationary vehicle stopped at the side of the road.

AAA Blue Grass