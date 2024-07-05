KCPE announces inaugural Leadership exChange for higher ed participants

The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) and its affiliate, the Kentucky Student Success Collaborative (KYSSC), are hosting the inaugural Leadership exChange cohort beginning in September.
The Leadership exChange is a year-long change leadership program designed to provide participants with a comprehensive set of skills and tools to lead strategic change initiatives, foster innovation, and drive continuous improvement within their institutions of higher education.
“Embracing change leadership strategies in higher education has the potential to profoundly enhance student success outcomes,” Dr. Lilly Massa-McKinley, executive director of KYSSC, said.
Throughout the program, participants will learn about and apply various methodologies that center the student in the design and implementation of solutions to significantly improve student success outcomes.
More than 30 campus leaders from public, private and Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) institutions will participate in five workshops throughout the academic year, culminating in a team-based project.
Members of the inaugural Leadership exChange cohort are:
Kate Adamchik, University of Louisville
Vincent Bingham, Kentucky State University
Chris Butcher, Eastern Kentucky University
Lamont Campbell, Family Scholar House
Amy Danzo, Northern Kentucky University
Pattie Dillon, Spalding University
Ashley Garrett, Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College
Kayla Gill, University of Kentucky
John Gregory, Education & Labor Cabinet, University of Louisville
Emily Howard, Bellarmine University
Christopher Jensen, Western Kentucky University
Rebecca Johnson, Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College
Saundra Kimberlain, Elizabethtown Community & Technical College
Leslie Maxie, Bellarmine University
Kausha Miller, Bluegrass Community & Technical College
Heidi Neal, Morehead State University
Maggie Price, Maysville Community & Technical College
Matthew Purdy, Murray State University
Tamara Russell, Jefferson Community & Technical College
Sarah Shaaban, Evolve 502
Savannah Sipple-McGraw, Bluegrass Community & Technical College
Sarah Stevens, University of Louisville
Amanda Stonecipher, Indiana University Southeast
Barb Tipmore, Owensboro Community & Technical College
Stephanie Tolliver Hyman, Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College
Lara Vance, Eastern Kentucky University
Kristen Wallitsch, Bellarmine University
Emily Weideman, Morehead State University
Deborah Whistler, Spalding University
Beth Wiley, University of Louisville
Joshua Williams, Bellarmine University
Cohort members will hear from national speakers, including:
Jack Hess, Civic Lab
Juliette Price, National Association of System Heads (NASH)
Lena Blackstock, Process/Practice Studio
Dana Jackson, Dana Jackson Consulting
Throughout the program, cohort members will learn key change leadership principles, connect through a team-based capstone project and apply those concepts to benefit Kentucky students.
The first module of the Leadership exChange begins Sept. 6, with Jack Hess from Civic Lab talking about systemness and an ecosystem approach. To learn more about the Leadership exChange, visit https://kystudentsuccess.org .