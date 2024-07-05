KCPE announces inaugural Leadership exChange for higher ed participants

The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) and its affiliate, the Kentucky Student Success Collaborative (KYSSC), are hosting the inaugural Leadership exChange cohort beginning in September.

The Leadership exChange is a year-long change leadership program designed to provide participants with a comprehensive set of skills and tools to lead strategic change initiatives, foster innovation, and drive continuous improvement within their institutions of higher education.

“Embracing change leadership strategies in higher education has the potential to profoundly enhance student success outcomes,” Dr. Lilly Massa-McKinley, executive director of KYSSC, said.

Throughout the program, participants will learn about and apply various methodologies that center the student in the design and implementation of solutions to significantly improve student success outcomes.

More than 30 campus leaders from public, private and Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) institutions will participate in five workshops throughout the academic year, culminating in a team-based project.

Members of the inaugural Leadership exChange cohort are:

Kate Adamchik, University of Louisville

Vincent Bingham, Kentucky State University

Chris Butcher, Eastern Kentucky University

Lamont Campbell, Family Scholar House

Amy Danzo, Northern Kentucky University

Pattie Dillon, Spalding University

Ashley Garrett, Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College

Kayla Gill, University of Kentucky

John Gregory, Education & Labor Cabinet, University of Louisville

Emily Howard, Bellarmine University

Christopher Jensen, Western Kentucky University

Rebecca Johnson, Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College

Saundra Kimberlain, Elizabethtown Community & Technical College

Leslie Maxie, Bellarmine University

Kausha Miller, Bluegrass Community & Technical College

Heidi Neal, Morehead State University

Maggie Price, Maysville Community & Technical College

Matthew Purdy, Murray State University

Tamara Russell, Jefferson Community & Technical College

Sarah Shaaban, Evolve 502

Savannah Sipple-McGraw, Bluegrass Community & Technical College

Sarah Stevens, University of Louisville

Amanda Stonecipher, Indiana University Southeast

Barb Tipmore, Owensboro Community & Technical College

Stephanie Tolliver Hyman, Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College

Lara Vance, Eastern Kentucky University

Kristen Wallitsch, Bellarmine University

Emily Weideman, Morehead State University

Deborah Whistler, Spalding University

Beth Wiley, University of Louisville

Joshua Williams, Bellarmine University

Cohort members will hear from national speakers, including:

Jack Hess, Civic Lab

Juliette Price, National Association of System Heads (NASH)

Lena Blackstock, Process/Practice Studio

Dana Jackson, Dana Jackson Consulting

Throughout the program, cohort members will learn key change leadership principles, connect through a team-based capstone project and apply those concepts to benefit Kentucky students.

The first module of the Leadership exChange begins Sept. 6, with Jack Hess from Civic Lab talking about systemness and an ecosystem approach. To learn more about the Leadership exChange, visit https://kystudentsuccess.org .