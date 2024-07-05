Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education seeking healthcare training partners

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for healthcare training partnerships to compete for matching funds to support scholarships for students pursuing credentials in high-demand healthcare fields.

Partnerships must include a postsecondary healthcare program or another eligible educational provider along with an industry partner — hospitals and clinics, qualified mental health providers, and healthcare-related associations, individuals and corporations.

A total of $6.72 million in matching funds is available through the Healthcare Workforce Investment Fund (HWIF), which was created by the Kentucky General Assembly in 2023. The legislation supports public/private partnerships committed to addressing healthcare workforce shortages through scholarships and exemplary education and training programs.

“I am excited that legislators are taking this innovative, proactive step to grow Kentucky’s healthcare workforce,” said Leslie Sizemore, associate vice president of workforce and economic initiatives at CPE. “This is an unprecedented opportunity for healthcare providers to maximize financial supports for future practitioners in the Commonwealth.”

CPE will give priority to proposals that:

• Target counties historically underserved by Kentucky’s healthcare systems • Improve racial and ethnic diversity in healthcare fields • Address current state workforce shortages • Benefit healthcare partners with 50 or fewer employees

Targeted healthcare fields under the RFP include alcohol and drug rehabilitation, medical imaging or radiation, emergency medical services, dental hygienists or assistants, nursing, respiratory care, psychology, social work, occupational and physical therapy and a variety of counseling services.

All proposals must be submitted to the Council on Postsecondary Education by Aug.15, 2024, no later than 4:30 p.m., Eastern Time ET. Awards will be announced in mid-September. Proposal guidelines and forms are available on CPE’s website.

Any questions about this funding opportunity should be directed to Michaela Mineer, the CPE’s senior associate for healthcare workforce initiatives. Her email is michaela.mineer@ky.gov.