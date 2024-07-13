Kenton Co. Schools Supt. Henry Webb named to Local Superintendents Advisory Council

The Legislative Research Commission (LRC) on Friday announced the appointment of Kenton County Schools Superintendent Henry Webb to the Local Superintendents Advisory Council (LSAC). Pending ratification by the LRC, his term will begin on August 1.

The LSAC is tasked with advising the chief state school officer and the Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) on the development of administrative regulations and education policies. The chief state school officer is required to submit all proposed regulations and policies for the council’s review before seeking approval from the KBE.

The council is established by statute to consist of 11 local school district superintendents appointed by the LRC. Seven members represent each of the Supreme Court districts and four members represent the state at large. Members serve four-year terms, with initial appointments varying in length to establish a staggered rotation. Any vacancies are filled by the commission for the unexpired term.

Webb will be representing the state at large. LSAC meetings are typically held on Tuesday of the week preceding each regular KBE meeting.

Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ryland Heights, congratulated Webb and highlighted his commitment to maintaining high standards of education, accountability, and oversight.

“Henry Webb’s appointment to the LSAC is a testament to his unwavering dedication to advancing education in Kentucky. His extensive experience and passion for fostering educational excellence will be invaluable to the council,” said McDaniel.

For more information about the Local Superintendents Advisory Council, please visit www.education.ky.gov.

