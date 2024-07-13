Aviatra Accelerators announces inaugural woman Entrepreneur of Year awards program

Aviatra Accelerators, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting women entrepreneurs, announces a new program focused on recognizing outstanding women business owners who are leading the way in the region. The Aviatra Accelerators Woman Entrepreneur of the Year awards will highlight exceptional achievements in five categories, with media partner Cincinnati Business Courier:

· Woman Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Miami University · Woman Tech Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Blue North · Young Woman Entrepreneur of the Year, co-sponsored by Northern Kentucky University, Xavier University, and University of Cincinnati · The ”Paying It Forward” Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by PayFWDs · Woman Health Entrepreneur of the Year

To be considered for an award, nominees must be the majority owner of a currently operating business registered and based in the Northern Kentucky, Greater Cincinnati or Dayton, Ohio, and be an active owner with managerial, operational and financial oversight. Online nominations are now open, and a woman entrepreneur can nominate herself, or anyone can nominate any woman entrepreneur who meets the award criteria.

“There are so many deserving women entrepreneurs in our region, so this recognition is not only a celebration of their success but also a platform to inspire and encourage other women to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams,” said Jill Morenz, President and CEO of Aviatra Accelerators. A cohort of leaders and experts from various categories of business will critically review and assess the nominations according to the selection process.

Nominations for the Woman Entrepreneur of the Year awards will close on August 4 at 11:59 PM. Members of the community are encouraged to nominate women entrepreneurs who have demonstrated leadership, innovation, and a commitment to excellence in their respective fields.

For more information about the awards and to submit a nomination visit www.aviatraaccelerators.org

Award winners will be recognized as an integral part of Aviatra’s annual Flight Night on September 5, an event celebrating women entrepreneurs as they graduate from Aviatra’s 10-week Momentum Accelerator, an in-depth program that provides guidance on business plan development, business pitching, marketing planning and growth strategies.

Aviatra Flight Night is sponsored by Goldman Sachs 10K Small Business Program at Cincinnati State, Interlink Cloud Advisors, Truist Bank, ECDI Women’s Business Centers of Greater Cincinnati, General Electric Credit Union, St. Elizabeth Healthcare and Republic Bank.

Aviatra Accelerators