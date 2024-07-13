Thomas More moves one step closer to full NCAA Div. II membership

By Dan Weber

NKyTribune sports reporter

The process for Thomas More University to complete its move to become a full-fledged member of the NCAA’s Division II in athletics is moving forward.

The university announced that it will begin its third year of provisional membership this academic year with the NCAA as a member of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC).

The NCAA membership committee’s approval signals that the Saints’ program is one step closer in the three-year transition of becoming a full member of the NCAA’s Division II.

This past 2023-24 school year, Thomas More competed in the G-MAC as a provisional Division II member that allowed it to compete for conference championships and tournaments but not yet be eligible for national postseason competition.

“We are thrilled to be moving forward into our third year of provisional membership, bringing us closer to our goal of becoming a full-fledged NCAA Division II institution,” Vice president and Director of Athletics Terry Connor said. “We look forward to continuing our progress and building on this momentum in the coming year. This is a step forward as we work diligently to enhance opportunities for our student-athletes.”

After a mandatory three-year transition period, Thomas More becomes eligible to compete for NCAA DII championships during the 2025-26 school year. During the last school year, 25 Saints earned All-Conference honors, 38 student-athletes were named to College Sports Communicators Academic All-District and 180 named G-MAC Academic All-Conference.

Competitive highlights for this past season had Maycie Merritt named Co-Bowler of the Year; Alison McDonald earning the G-MAC Elite 26 Award; Daulton Mayer winning the G-MAC 185-pound weight class in wrestling with 10 wrestlers qualifying for the NCWA Championships with Cole Thomas and Ryan Moore winning titles and six earning All-American honors.

In team competition, women’s and men’s soccer, women’s and men’s basketball and women’s lacrosse all earned postseason spots in the G-MAC tournament with men’s basketball finishing as G-MAC tournament runner-up. Five Saints were named G-MAC Freshmen of the Year.

Before this past season, the Saints competed four years in the NAIA as a member of the Mid-South Conference (MSC) where TMU women’s basketball won a national championship with two national runner-up finishes while the men made it to the national semifinals once. Prior to entering the NAIA in 2019, the Saints had a successful NCAA Division III program as both an independent and member of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference where they won both national and conference championships.

“This transition to the NCAA underscores our commitment to student success and a standard for excellence in all aspects of university life,” Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D, said in a statement released by the school.

“It parallels the investments we are making in our athletics programs, including renovations and enhancements of our facilities, creating more opportunities for students to excel in the classroom and on the field. We are excited about the future and the continued positive impact this transition will have on our students, alumni, and the broader Thomas More community.”

In fall of 2021, Thomas More University introduced the Second Century Campaign supporting its five-year Strategic Plan – Lighting the Way, and these improvements have followed:

• March 29, 2024, marked the first home game at the Saints’ newly renovated softball complex.

• January of 2023, saw the announcement of acquisition of the Northern Kentucky Racquet Club (known as Five Seasons Family Sports Club). Five Seasons provides additional training and workout facilities and is the permanent home for the men’s and women’s tennis teams. It also provides employment/co-op opportunities for all Thomas More students.

• In March of 2022, Thomas More and the Florence Y’alls announced a partnership that resulted in the renaming of the home of the Florence Y’alls to Thomas More Stadium. As part of the agreement, the stadium also became the home of the Thomas More Saints baseball team.

• Renovations at Republic Bank Field and the surrounding track, home to the football, soccer, rugby, lacrosse, cross country, and track & field teams, were completed in 2021.