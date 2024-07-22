Kenton Mayors met Saturday to discuss issues — ‘Dixie Fix’ was big topic, medical cannabis another

By Patricia A. Scheyer

In the regular Kenton Mayors group meeting, Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette brought up the changes on Dixie Highway that hearken back to a plan called the Dixie Fix, which was incorporated in 2005/2006.

This plan, drawn up cooperatively by members of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Federal Highway, OKI and some government units along the highway, was conducted to identify transportation planning and design solutions trying to address one of the most congested, heavily traveled arterial byways in Kenton County.

Fette explained that as businesses close or relocate from Dixie Highway, their existing curb cuts will either go away or at least change in some way.

“The Taco Bell, that sits on the corner of Dixie Highway and Kenton Lands Road, is currently on the market for $1.2 million,” she told the group. “So far, three different redevelopment opportunities have come and gone, very quickly. Not only were they treated poorly and discouraged by the response they got back, but they heard there will be no access whatsoever onto Kenton Lands Road, and the in/out on the highway will be changed to a right in/right out only. So what we’re hearing is that it will drop the value of that property from $1.2 million down to $600,000 to $800,000.”

She said that will totally change the tenor of what can go into that location. One of the opportunities was a stand-alone coffee business, new to the area, which would have been good for the area. The restrictions make it difficult for any business to relocate on the highway.

“You want to know why the Colonial Cottage property is still empty?” she asked. “It’s because of this issue.”

Kenton County Commissioner Jon Draud said he thought the state was going to put another lane in at that corner to accommodate the truck traffic that needs Kenton Lands Road as a thoroughfare for the businesses and warehouses.

Fette said she hadn’t heard of that plan.

What Fette would like to do is put in a type of configuration called a ‘jug handle’ which would turn that intersection into a straight through, from the property that is being developed as the new Kroger, to Kenton Lands Road, eliminating the need to turn from the highway. She said no one wants to hear her idea.

Independence Mayor Chris Reinersman said that over on Beechmont Avenue in Cincinnati the same thing was done, many of the curb cuts were eliminated to try and get a handle on the congestion.

Crescent Springs Mayor Paul Meier added that the state has told the TGIF restaurant that they will eliminate a curb cut for them.

In the meantime, Fette said the businesses are so discouraged about the rude way they were treated that they don’t even want to file an appeal with the state about the curb cuts or lack thereof.

Years ago the Dixie Fix looked at the eight miles of Dixie Highway, noting the forty-four intersections that have traffic signals, as well as the endless curb cuts that allow full vehicle access and decided that something had to be done. Dixie Highway is home to multiple businesses and institutional facilities for nine cities in Kenton County and one city in Boone County.

In addition, the highway acts as an alternative route for personal, commuter, and commercial traffic on a local and regional basis. Because it runs parallel and is close to I-71/75, Dixie Highway has been the secondary choice for hundreds of motorists since the interstate came to this area in the late sixties. As soon as the interstate becomes congested, drivers switch to the highway, and that highlights the fact that there are 44 traffic signals, over 400 driveways, and several points where there are only four very narrow lanes without turn lanes which contributes to travel delays and high accident rates.

In the 248 pages of the Dixie Fix that was done in 2005 and 2006, there is one section that specifies remedies for the intersection of Kenton Lands and Dixie Highway, and it says they should “control access conditions to improve safety and traffic flow.” It goes on to say that “they should eliminate one driveway, and install five right-in/right-out islands, and implement a cross easement in one location.”

Fette asked the other mayors if they had similar problems, but except for the aforementioned comments, there didn’t seem to be a consensus, probably because there weren’t many mayors at the meeting whose cities depend on Dixie Highway, such as Elsmere, Edgewood, Ft. Mitchell, and Ft. Wright.

Commissioner Draud said he thought Fette should push the state for an additional lane, predominantly for the trucks, but it was thought that the Dixie corridor study might override that suggestion. Other suggestions were lacking.

Medical cannabis

Another subject that was again touched on was the medical marijuana issue. Mayor Reinersman brought up that since cannabis was here to stay, cities were going to have to change personnel rules to accommodate employees who use the substance. He said it is going to be very important to get ahead of the issue by incorporating use of cannabis into personnel rules

So far, three cities have agreed to allow cannabis businesses in their limits – Erlanger, Ft. Wright and Covington. Three others will put the issue on the ballot, Independence, Elsmere and Crestview Hills.