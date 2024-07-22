Seven undergraduate students get research training at Wood Hudson Cancer Research Laboratory

Staff report

Wood Hudson Cancer Research Laboratory’s Undergraduate Research Education Program trained seven students this summer in cancer research.

Working with the students were four trustees who gave lectures — Dr. Doug Hartman, Dr. Jeremy Graff, Dr. Larry Douglass, and Dr. Percy Carter — as well as research collaborator, Dr. Jim Deddens and former UREP student Susan Sterling.

Dr. Erik Bey is a senior staff scientist who worked extensively with the students in the Undergraduate Research Program. Dr. Daisy Grove pursues independent research and also worked with the students on their research.

The program is the brainchild of Dr. Julia E.H. Carter, Wood Hudson founder, who passed away after a brief illness in May. Dr. Carter dedicated her life to training young researchers in pursuit of a cure for cancer.

This summer’s students were:

• Grant Schwiebert

“This fall I will be in my second year of Biomedical Engineering at Ohio State University. I had an excellent experience at Wood Hudson this summer. I learned so much more about laboratory techniques and processes in a real-world environment, compared to my previous chemistry and biology classes. I focused on mRNA translation in breast cancer cells this summer, and more specifically on the expression of eIF2A in cells undergoing stress. Throughout the summer I have become significantly more knowledgeable of cancer research as a whole and what working within a research lab is like, and I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to learn what UREP has provided for me. In the future I hope to work on my own research focusing on injury biomechanics and prosthetic design and I will undoubtedly use what I learned from UREP in my future career.

• Zack Watson

“This summer has been an amazing educational experience. I learned a lot of skills and information that will directly apply to my classes in school and hopefully to a future in medicine. Getting to step into the world of cancer research has even shown me a new approach to a career in medicine. I am very grateful for the time I was fortunate enough to spend at Wood Hudson.





• Emma Winland

“I am an upcoming senior at Mount St. Joseph University studying biomedical science. This summer, I had the opportunity to work in Dr. Grove’s lab studying eIF2A and its role in breast cancer through cell culture and immunohistochemistry. UREP has provided me with valuable knowledge and skills that I will continue to utilize throughout my future career in research. Thank you to Dr. Grove, Dr. Bey, and everyone at Wood Hudson for a great summer.”

• Jack Grayson

“I am an upcoming sophomore at the University of Kentucky, majoring in Biology on the Pre-Medical Track. The personalized nature of the Wood Hudson Undergraduate Research Education Program has made it an invaluable experience for me, especially as my first experience in research. I gained a wealth of knowledge not only from Drs. Bey and Grove but also from the many other experts who have shared their insights with us through the seminar program. I highly recommend this program to anyone looking to ignite or further their passion for cancer research.”

• Katrin Vilinsky

“I am a sophomore studying Chemical and Biomedical engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, and this past summer I worked in Dr. Bey’s lab at Wood Hudson Cancer Research Laboratory. Not only have I learned an incredible amount about cancer and the specific pathways we as researchers are exploring to prevent it, but I also learned a lot about how to do important laboratory techniques, such as Western blots, tissue culture and PCR. It has been an extraordinary experience working alongside such bright minds and I can truly say this experience has enriched my passion for science.

• Terrin Jackson

“This summer has been a great experience exploring the world of cancer research. I refined my laboratory techniques and learned about different proteins and biomarkers involved in cancer initiation, proliferation, and DNA repair. Drs. Bey and Grove were amazing in mentoring every one of us and I am forever grateful for the time. As I head back to school in the fall at Mount St. Joseph University, I will be able to use many of my lab skills in my courses as I begin wrapping up my undergraduate career in Biomedical Science and Biochemistry.

• Cameron Decker

“I will be a senior in the fall at Mount St. Joseph University, majoring in Biochemistry with a pre-med concentration. Wood Hudson’s UREP prepared me for a career in medicine by providing me with excellent mentors. The institute’s collaborative environment fostered my growth as a scientist, allowing me to contribute meaningfully to ongoing projects while gaining invaluable insights into the complexities of cancer research. The program educated the students and gave me the chance to meet like-minded individuals pursuing similar goals, resulting in a transformative experience.”